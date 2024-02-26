After last night's presentation, here's what the new one will look like in detail Panda. We start with the City Car version, larger than the current generation and with a design inspired by the Lingotto building, symbol of the brand: the creatives of the Turin brand took inspiration from the structural lightness, the optimization of spaces and the brightness that characterizes one of the symbolic places of Fiat, with La Pista 500 which is for example taken inside the passenger compartment for the layout of the dashboard as well as for the screen and the seats.

Lat the presentation of the new Panda range

Great attention to the use of materials, with sustainable recycled plastic coverings and bamboo fabrics. There are also various “smart” solutions, including for example the use of the charging cable thanks to a “self-winding system”. The raised driving position and the design that inspires solidity make this Fiat Mega Panda concept suitable for family use. The square shapes also indirectly confirm the use of the Smart Car platform, the same basis as the Citroen e-C3 with which the new Fiat Panda should share several technical characteristics.

Yesterday, a concept pick-up was also presented, a type of car that sees Fiat as leader in the road segment in South America. In the future, this type of vehicle will be able to replicate this success globally, including in Europe. The new concept adds fun to functionality and responds to the needs of customers who have rediscovered the value of free time.

Then there will be a “Giga-Panda”. A demonstration of how Fiat does not want to give up its role as a brand dedicated to family needs, offering a spacious and versatile car that can offer a solution to the needs of global customers.