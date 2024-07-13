Over 40 years of history and new pages to write. Fiat Panda remains one of the icons of the Italian market, a best seller and a true social phenomenon. With the 125th anniversary of the Turin brand, the car is ready to experience a new epic, with the Pandina (the current generation) that will continue to be produced in Pomigliano while in Serbia the new Fiat Grande Panda will be born, a B-segment crossover that for the first time will also be electric. Beyond the shapes and innovations, however, Panda remains a true phenomenon, not only in terms of registrations but also on the web.

How many searches for Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda is in fact one of the most clicked cars on the internet according to the Subito Motori portal, the specialized division of the famous e-commerce platform. Over the last 5 years it has always occupied one of the top positions since 2018 among the most searched cars online, even managing to surpass foreign models and premium brands such as Mercedes and Audi. Fiat is also among the most searched words and protagonist of a large number of ads, to be precise 233 thousand. And obviously Fiat Panda also remains among the most searched, with 400 thousand interactions in 2024 and over 2 million in 2023. Among the most unusual searches, there are those for the first series of the 80s but also some special series such as the Fiat Panda Sisley 4×4 with the double sunroof.

The other models

Broadening the search radius a bit more, there are also some rare models online, such as a Fiat 1400 Vignale Orchidea, for sale at 139,000 euros, or a Fiat Abarth 595 with an ad for 85,000 euros up to the Fiat 500C Topolino Giardiniera Belvedere, looking for a new owner for 11,900 euros.