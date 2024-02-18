In over 40 years of history, the Fiat Panda had never changed its name. It had evolved yes, it had changed its appearance but the Turin brand had never changed the name that made this model so well known and above all an authentic best seller. However, 2024 will bring a small revolution for the Italian city car which will have two versions on the market at the same time and with a different name and appearance: the Panda, which will be electric and hybrid and will be unveiled in July and the Pandina, the current generation of the iconic Fiat model.

The Fiat Pandina

It was the Turin car manufacturer itself that announced this small revolution for this car, with the current Fiat Panda which will become the Pandina and will remain in production until 2026 on the Pomigliano lines. With MY2024 some new features will be introduced, such as technological growth which will include new ADAS and a more digitalised dashboard but maintaining the design and shapes almost unchanged. Even the engines should not change, with the new Fiat Pandina which will be powered by only the 70 HP 1.0 Hybrid combined with a manual gearbox and front-wheel drive.

And the new Panda

As regards the new Fiat Panda, production will take place outside Italy, in Serbia at the Kragujevac plant. Here a car will be created with larger dimensions than the current generation, which will have as its basis the Smart Car, a platform for emerging countries derived from the CMP and already used for the new Citroen e-C3. Precisely with this model the Pandina will have several characteristics in common, such as the powertrain which will be composed of an engine capable of delivering 113 HP, 83 kW, combined with a 44 kWh battery with LFP chemistry which will be able to guarantee a autonomy of over 300 km. The new Fiat Panda should cost less than 25,000 euros, probably similar to the 23,900 euros of the new e-C3. The new model will also grow in size, approaching 4 meters and bringing the new Panda into the B segment. Its debut is expected on 11 July, when Fiat will celebrate 125 years of history.