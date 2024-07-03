There Fiat Panda it updates, becomes more technological and is also available in the new special series Pandaproduced in the Fiat factory in Pomigliano d’Arcoin the province of Naples. This renewed version of the Panda introduces crucial features to comply with the European regulations on vehicle safety, both those in force starting next July and the next changes planned for 2026. In the meantime, from July, it will be joined by the brand new Big Pandaelectric and hybrid heir of the Panda

Fiat Pandina what changes

The new Panda range introduces numerous innovations, especially from a technological point of view. The equipment ADAS and the infotainment has been improved with new instrumentation fully digital.

Fiat Pandina the new special series

In the special series, those who sit behind the wheel have access to a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with three graphic modes and a Refurbished steering wheel. It also features a touchscreen 7 inch DAB Radio with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. Most of the functionality is handled by a camera mounted on the interior rearview mirror.

Fiat Pandina special series Pandina special series front Pandina special side series Pandina special rear series Circle, custom cap Cockpit dashboard 7″ digital instrument cluster 7″ infotainment display Cruise Control Operation Info Operation info Tiredness detector Digital instrument panel graphics Digital instrument panel graphics Digital instrument panel graphics Digital instrument panel graphics Front passenger compartment seats New Fiat Pandina special series

Fiat Pandina, dimensions, how is the special series

The Fiat Pandina features few external changes compared to the previous model. It has similar dimensions, with a length of approximately 3 meters and 70 centimetersa height of 164 cm and a width of 167 cmThe trunk remains almost unchanged, with a volume of 225 liters.

Fiat Pandina special series side

As for the design, some innovations have been made, such as a dashboard band painted white and new seats with monogram and “Pandina” logo embossed, double yellow stitching and white details. In addition, sustainable materials have been introduced, such as yarn Seaqual obtained from marine waste.

Fiat Pandina special series rear 3/4

The exterior features playful details, such as the Panda face on the hubcapthe yellow rearview mirror caps and the “Pandina” writing on the side moldingsThe color range is enriched with the addition of the new Positano Yellow and new two-tone combinations, with contrasting black roof.

Hybrid engine

The 2024 Fiat Panda is hybrid and retains its engine 1.0 mild hybrid petrol updated by 70 HP And 113 g/km of CO2combined with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Fiat Pandina is equipped with the 1.0 mild hybrid petrol FireFly engine

New ADAS on the Panda

The Fiat Panda is now equipped with a wealth of new ADAS functions as standard. These include the Automatic emergency brakingThe Lane Keeping SystemThe Fatigue detector and the Road sign recognitiondisplayed on the new 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

Cruise Control info in the 7″ digital instrument cluster

Convenience is guaranteed by the rear parking sensors and the Cruise controlwhile automatic high beams adapt the lighting to traffic conditions. Safety is further enhanced by the 6 airbags that come as standard.

Price and standard equipment

The 2024 Panda range has been simplified with two trim levels: Panda And Pandawith prices starting from respectively 15.900 euros And 18.900 euros. Both versions feature the Panda logo on the third rear light and on the seats, with manual climate control as standard.

The basic Panda is available in four pastel colours and one metallic, with the option of two-tone. It is possible to add the Pack City at 650 euros, which includes electric and heated rearview mirrors, Bluetooth audio system with 5” screensteering wheel controls, cruise control and height-adjustable driver’s seat. Five-seater approval requires an additional 270 euros.

The Pandina writing on the side mouldings

There Panda offers a more aggressive look with the Pack Crosswhich includes modified bumpers, additional plastic protection, black roof bars, yellow mirror caps and exterior details, 15” alloy wheels, digital instrumentation with three display modes, 7” infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Seaqual recycled seats with custom upholstery, light and rain sensors, five-seater trim and cruise control.

→ Panda 1.0 Hybrid 70 HP: €15,900

→ Pandina 1.0 Hybrid 70 HP: €18,900

Fiat Panda price with financing

The new Panda Hybrid is offered starting from €9,950 in the initiative “FIAT Italian Summer”thanks to a loan from Stellantis Financial Services and state incentives. The offer includes €3,000 in state incentives plus €950 in Fiat Tricolore bonus in the event of scrapping of a Euro 2 vehicle or previous, in addition to €2,000 with financing. Stellantis Financial Services Italia Spa financing example:

Advance: €0

Total Credit Amount: €10,616

Offer includes Identicar service for 12 months (€271)

Total Amount Due: €13,598 Instruction costs: €395 Interest: €2,830 Monthly collection costs: €3.5 Substitute tax: €26.54



Repayment in 36 installments:

2 installments of €0

33 installments of €145

Final Residual Installment: €8,494

APR (fixed) 8.75%, APR 12.64%. In case of return or replacement of the vehicle, additional cost of 0.1€/km for mileage over 15,000 km.

Fiat Pandina production in Pomigliano d’Arco

The new Fiat Panda and Pandina are produced in the plant in Pomigliano d’Arconear Naples, and will be in production until at least 2029. This leaves open the possibility for the car manufacturer to decide whether to stop production of the five-door or further extend his careerespecially based on sales of the new electric and hybrid Grande Panda which will instead be produced in Serbia.

Fiat Pandina production line in Pomigliano d’Arco

The prospects for a long journey are promising, as the Panda aims to further conquer significant market shares also outside Italy, remaining one of the few options in the A segment still available on the market. To support this ambition, Fiat plans to increase production by 20% at its Pomigliano d’Arco plantwhich currently produces 1,000 vehicles per day.

“The new Fiat Pandina is a tribute to the love of Italians for the Panda – the words of Olivier FrancoisCEO of Fiat and Global Marketing Director of Stellantis – in fact, ‘Pandina’ is the nickname with which Italians have always called it. I am proud to present this special series on a special day; in fact, I can also announce that Panda will continue to be produced in Pomigliano d’Arco at least until 2029.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global Marketing Director of Stellantis

The love story between Panda and Italy will continue for many years to come thanks to new investments that have made it the most technological and safe ever. Today there is another reason to celebrate Panda: we have decided to increase production by 20% to meet customer demand in Italy and Europe. Panda continues to be the market leader in Italy and the segment leader in Europe: and it is also the only hybrid in the A segment of the Group.“.

Fiat Panda, new PANDINA 2024

Photo Fiat Pandina, special series

