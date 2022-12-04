Fiat Panda continues to dominate the ranking of best-selling models in Italy every month. Even in November, the small car of the Turin brand proved to have no rivals: almost 9,000, 8,892 to be precise, the units of the model registered throughout Italy in just the eleventh month of the year. Once again the superiority of the Panda compared to the rest of the range of models on the market is disarming: just think that Dacia Sanderoin second position, totaled less than half of the Panda deliveries, stopping just above the 4,000 unit mark.

The podium is completed by the only model offered in the Lancia range, the Ypsilon, which brings home 3,602 registrations in November. In fourth position is the latest model to surpass the barrier of 3,000 units sold: we are talking about the Toyota Yaris, which stops the bar at an altitude of 3,135 units sold. The top five is completed by the Volkswagen T-Cross, which in the month of November alone was delivered in 2,940 units, less than a hundred more than those marketed by Fiat 500, in sixth position. In seventh position appears Jeep Renegade, which precedes Ford Puma and Citroen C3 in the ranking, Volkswagen T-Roc completes the top ten, which with 2,184 registrations blows the tenth position to Dacia Duster for a dozen more units sold.

Taking a look at the cumulative ranking for the first eleven months of the year, there are two aspects that must be grasped: the first is that the Fiat Panda has no reason to fear the competition, considering that the total registrations recorded by the Turin utility vehicle are by far higher than those collected by all the other models, exactly as happens in the rankings relating to the individual months; the second is that at these paces Fiat Panda will pass the 100,000 unit sales mark throughout 2022, given that at the end of November it is already over 96,000 units delivered. To be clear, Lancia Ypsilon, the first runner-up in terms of accumulation, has just exceeded 38,000 registrations.