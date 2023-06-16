On the occasion of 40th anniversary from the Historic Panda 4×4the brand Fiat launches a limited special series named “4×40°”, produced in 1983 as many as the year in which the first historical Panda 4×4 was presented. This model is the guest of honor at the Panda meeting in Pandino 2023scheduled for the weekend of 17 and 18 June.

Fiat Panda 4×4 special series 4×40°

The Fiat Panda 4×40° special series was born on the basis of the Cross version and is characterized on the outside by the elegant body colour color ivoryembellished by 15″ two-tone Style rims and with black mirror caps.

Fiat Panda 4×40° in twist

The exterior is enhanced by mouldings sides painted with 4×40° red logocelebratory stickers depicting the silhouettes of the cars of the Original pandas and current and the 4×40° emblem on the central pillar. Ivory is also the main protagonist of the interior, coloring the dashboard and sides soft touch inserts in the seats.

The latter are also embellished with celebratory icons, 4×40° logo on the band upper seat backrest, red double stitching and recycled fabric on the central inserts.

Fiat Panda Cross

In addition to the dedicated details, the 4×40th limited edition also includes characterizations Cross specificationssuch as the front fog lights and LED daytime running lightstinted windows, red front tow hooks and black roof bars.

Fiat Panda 4×40th dashboard

Also the car is equipped with the 7” touchscreen DAB radio with CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, electric and heated rear view mirrors, twilight and rain sensors and rear parking sensors. There is no info on the technical characteristics.

Historic Fiat Panda 4×4

Since its launch in 1983, three generations of Panda 4×4 have been presented to the public. The first included versions Sisley and Country Club between 1987 and 1995 while with the second generation in 2005 the Panda was offered in the set-up Cross in 2005.

Fiat Panda 4×40° and historic Fiat 4xx

In 2014, the third generation arrived with goodies like New Cross in 2014 And PanDAKAR in 2017. Then there was the Fiat Panda Trussardi launched in 2019, the first luxury Panda born from the partnership between Fiat and a fashion house.

Photo Fiat Panda 4×40°

