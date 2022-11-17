The world is changing and some old lady of the car is leaving the scene: without declarations from Fiat or Stellantis, the Panda 4×4 is no longer found on the online configurators of the house nor is it indicated in the price lists. Obviously some specimens – perhaps zero km – can still be found in dealerships but it is probable that one of the most iconic small cars of all time left the stage, on tiptoe, after about thirty seasons: it was 1983 when the city car (indeed, the small car as it was called at the time) designed by Giorgio Giugiaro it was offered in an all-wheel drive variant, exhibiting qualities usually the prerogative of much larger vehicles born for off-road use. Hence a huge success and the creation of a cult that still pervades thousands and thousands of enthusiasts, not only in Italy. We retrace its history through the various generations, with the melancholy of those who know that we will hardly see a possible heir.