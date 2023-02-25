That it was only a fleeting goodbye had already been clarified several times by the Stellantis group but now the customers of Fiat Panda 4×4 they can rest assured, in a few months the all-wheel drive model will be back in the Turin automaker’s offer. Still no official information but some rumors that have indirectly confirmed that the Pandino ready for off-road will soon be reintroduced into the range, accompanying at the same time a restyling for the Panda which will thus allow this car to be carried so important for the Fiat brand at least until 2026.

The facelift will not lead to the distortion of the elements that have strengthened the success of the iconic Italian city car in recent years which turned 40 in 2022 but will intervene from a technological and engine point of view on the offer of this model. Under the hood indeed the TwinAir and MultiJet engines will disappear which have already been retired, with the Stellantis group which should opt for the three-cylinder FireFly, the unit which made its fortunes in Brazil to then also be introduced in Europe. The 1.0 Turbopetrol that will equip the new Fiat Panda will be electrified, with this engine that will be equipped with mild-hybrid technology and a power of 70 horsepower and 92 Nm with a BSG system, Belt Starter Generator. Difficult to use the 100 bhp 1.0 T3 used on the Tipo. The off-road architecture will remain the same, with only a small change in weight distribution.

Some technological updates could be carried out inside the passenger compartment, with the introduction of a new 7″ touch screen to manage the infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto even without cables. It is possible that a completely digital dashboard will also make its debut on the new Fiat Panda 4×4, while an integration of the ADAS is almost certain given the legislation which from 2024 provides for certain obligations on newly registered cars. These include the black box, the driver fatigue warning and the system to adapt the speed automatically.