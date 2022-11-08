Stellantis removed the Fiat Panda 4 × 4 from the various price lists and from the official configurator Fiat without any notice. Many have reported the disappearance of the Panda 4 × 4, a move that is leaving many doubts, given the model’s popularity and relentless sales. But is production of the Panda 4 × 4 really finished? If that were true, it would be a shame for the small integral Fiat that from 1983 has racked up staggering sales, making it the queen of its segment.

Panda 4 × 4 end of production what’s real?

Indeed the Panda 4 × 4 has disappeared from the price lists and momentarily it cannot be ordered from the Fiat website. Many media already report the end of the Panda 4 × 4. What’s real?

We are informed and in Fiat they reassure us. This STOP to orders is only momentary and due to lack of some necessary components for its assemblywith slowdowns in the daily volume that the Italian factory of Pomigliano d’Arco (where the current Fiat Panda 4 × 4 is born) is able to insure.

The Pomigliano d’Arco factory in Campania where the Panda 4 × 4 was born

In fact just a Pomigliano the Panda 4 × 4 continues to be assembled to fulfill the large quantity of orders and satisfy the requests of those who have booked / ordered it.

Panda 4 × 4 can be ordered again since when?

The Panda 4 × 4 will appear again on the configurator very soon e will be available for order starting in early 2023. This news will surely give a sigh of relief to those who have thought about it and would like to buy the new Panda 4 × 4 now. There is no stop to production, so rest assured it’s all FALSE!

Fiat Panda 4 × 4 of the third generation

When was the first Panda 4 × 4 born?

The very first version of the Panda 4 × 4 was launched in June 1983 and was equipped with a 965 cm³ engine 48 hpderived from the one present in the Autobianchi A112. Known simply as the Panda 4 × 4, this model was the first in a small transverse engine car to feature a system 4WD.

Fiat Panda 4 × 4 by Gianni Agnelli

The steel frame of the Original panda it remained essentially the same, however it was raised further from the ground. The engineers of the Steyr-Puch in Austria they worked with Fiat to develop the new transmission, which included a rear axle positioned on leaf springs, independent front suspension and a 5-speed gearbox.

Fiat Panda 4 × 4, who will replace it?

Don’t worry, because the Panda 4 × 4 has not disappeared for now e will still be available for a few years. Stellantis also announced important news regarding the future of four-wheel drive on Fiat cars. There One hundred and twentyalready widely presented in recent months as concept electriccould take the place of a small car and coexist with the current Fiat Panda, which to keep up with the times could develop an engine mild-hybrid and also come out with a full version.

Meanwhile Stellantis fills the gap with the Renegade and the Jeep Avengercertainly less practical and economical alternative, but which will satisfy the needs of the niche.

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 Historic car races

👉 Historic cars historic models

👉 Over twenty-year historic car stamp

👉 How to obtain the “vehicle of historical interest” coupon

👉 Auto events, fairs, demonstrations, expo

👉 Meetings of car enthusiasts

👉 Classic sports classic car magazine ELABORATE Classic

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK