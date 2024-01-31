Fiat Panda is renewed. However, this is not the future generation which will also be electric and which we will most likely see next July but an update to the endothermic version which could accompany this generation until its farewell scheduled for 2026. It is difficult to call it a restyling given the small changes made, at least at the moment, but in any case the 2024 Panda will bring with it some innovations not only on the BEV version.

Everything unchanged outside

Some forklifts have in fact been spotted on the road and in the workshop, with the Fiat city car appearing almost entirely similar to the current generation. In fact, outside the cockpit there would be no big news, as can be seen from the photos released online, while some upgrades should have been carried out inside the car.

What's new inside the Fiat Panda

In fact, the digital instrument panel should arrive in the update of the current Fiat Panda, an important leap in quality for the city car of the Italian brand. However, it is difficult to understand what the remaining on-board instrumentation will be, in particular with regards to the infotainment system. In fact, on the Panda photographed, there is nothing in the center of the dashboard as it is perhaps a basic setup, while the higher-end versions should have at least 7″ touch screens. The steering wheel has also been renewed, with new buttons on the spokes.

The engines

Finally, there should be no news regarding the engine range. On the endothermic Fiat Panda which will arrive on the road in 2024 we will therefore have the 70 HP 1.0 Mild-Hybrid engine while the 4×4 version should completely disappear awaiting the arrival of the new generation.