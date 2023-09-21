2024 promises to be the year of the Fiat Panda revolution. The new generation of the best seller on the Italian market will be completely different from the current version, while still wanting to maintain its role as a symbolic car and above all as a “people’s” car. In fact, the objective is to continue to be the best-selling vehicle for the Turin brand and for the Italian market, even after the electric turning point. However, among the new targets there is also that of competing with Chinese electric vehicles which are slowly making their way into Italy.

Fiat Panda to challenge the Chinese electric cars

Olivier Francois also reiterated the central role of the new Fiat Panda, who in a long interview given to La Repubblica looked at the future generation of the Italian city car, detailing his vision regarding the small Fiat car. An electric car which, however, will have to re-propose the elements that have made the fortunes of Fiat and above all of Panda in the past, starting from its debut on the market, as reiterated by the manager of Lingotto, convinced that the electric city car which will be unveiled in 2024 will be the key to challenging Chinese competition.

As essential as the Centoventi concept

There is still no official news on the new Panda, although the Italian brand has already confirmed that the appointment is for the month of July 2024, probably still on July 4th, a particularly important day for the Turin brand. The simplicity of the offer and the low price will reflect the philosophy of the Centoventi concept car, which so amazed visitors to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show but which has remained in the drawer (at least until today).

Where the new Fiat Panda will be born

The platform on which the new Fiat Panda will be born will most likely be the STLA Small, with the Turin best-seller which could also have a crossover version to offer a different interpretation of a range which currently relies particularly on the Cross variant. As regards the production site, at the moment there are rumors regarding the Serbian factory in Kragujevac but it cannot be ruled out that Mirafiori technologies will be exploited where the 500e and some Maserati lines are currently located. The possibility that we opt for a modernization of the current Panda site is more remote.