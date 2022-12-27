The coming year will be especially important for Fiat. The Turin-based car manufacturer has announced an ambitious plan to expand its range, with new models and several important innovations which, starting from 2023, will change the face of the Stellantis brand. The goal is to maintain leadership in Italy, increasingly focusing on electrification and inevitably to do so it will be necessary to offer customers a wider choice in addition to the electric 500 which is enjoying great success in terms of registrations not only at home but also in Europe. And so Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, announced no later than a month ago the arrival of 10 new models, with one launch per year as early as 2023.

The first important novelty could be represented by the B-segment crossover which will be born on the same lines as the Jeep Avenger and the future Alfa Romeo B-SUV. The new Fiat model will be produced in Poland, in Tychy, on the CMP platform and on its E-CMP2 variant in order to guarantee a wide range of engine options. There will certainly be room for an electric version but the hybrid will remain in the range so as to have an endothermic option in some markets (a choice also made by Jeep). In recent weeks, the rumor of a precise name for this B-segment model has become increasingly insistent, with the Fiat 600 appearing to be the most accredited option for expanding the range of the Turin brand. The offer of engines should therefore include the 156 HP full electric powertrain with at least 400 km of autonomy and probably new 1.2 mild Hybrid with 136 bhp. The design should incorporate some stylistic features of the new electric 500 even if the shapes could be more squared off to differentiate the two models and give the latter a well-marked character even compared to the 500X.

2023 could also be the year of Fiat Topolino. The iconic name of the past of the Italian brand should return with the appearance of an electric quadricycle resulting from the synergies of the Stellantis group. It will in fact be a rebadge from Citroen Ami (and Opel Rocks) which will propose a modern micro-mobility solution aimed at a wider audience. Finally, next year the Turin car manufacturer could also offer a first preview of the new generation of Pandas, a fundamental step for the Stellantis brand which will renew the range of its best seller by expanding the line-up with various variations.