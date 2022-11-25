New product offensive for Fiat preparing to expand the range from 2023 launching one new model every year for the next 5 years. As specified by the top management of the Turin car manufacturer, most of them will be new models, thus broadening the horizons of the Stellantis brand and bringing cars onto the road that will offer customers new alternatives. Among these new models there will certainly be the segment B crossover which will be produced in Tichy, on the same lines as the Jeep Avenger and a car in the same segment as Alfa Romeo.

Fiat’s road map was confirmed Olivier Francois who, on the sidelines of the launch of the new Abarth 500e, spoke about the development of the range of the Italian brand and how it will be linked to the future expansion of the offer also for the Scorpion. “A new cycle will begin for Fiat from 2023, with the release of one new model a year. And when I say new, I mean new” – explained the CEO of the Turin brand, – this brand will continue to do what it has done up to now, without changing its status. There will be no sports cars and there will be no luxury cars.” Fiat’s fate will in any case be linked to Abarth, with the 500 range which will also represent the bridge between the two brands in the future and beyond the project relating to the 500e with the Scorpion.

Returning to the new range for Fiat, among these there could finally also be the Mickey Mouse, a rebadge of the Citroen Ami which already has a sister under the Opel brand. No confirmation from this point of view but after the rumors of recent months this car remains a concrete hypothesis if not for 2023 already for 2024. A clarification from Olivier Francois instead arrived on the Fiat Panda 4×4, eliminated from the price lists and that from 2024 should have a new generation, also electric: “The question is simple: production is temporarily halted because, due to the chip crisis, we are unable to meet demand. Keep taking new orders and disappointing our customers. We’re just on standby.”