When one thinks of the Fiat Multipla, what comes to mind is a model that has caused discussions for years with its design but at the same time also a car capable of satisfying the needs of hundreds of thousands of families thanks to its versatility, starting from plenty of space on board. Difficult to think of Multipla as a racing car, yet there is someone in France who has transformed it into an authentic racing car, with 1,300 HP of maximum power.

The debut in Paris, then Magny Cours

These are the founders of the YouTube channel Vilebrequin who had presented their project a few months ago, making it debut in static form at the 2022 Paris Auto Show and now finally also on the track, with the extreme car taken to the asphalt of Magny Cours. The 1000Tipla project was created thanks to an online fundraiser, which allowed the two web celebrities to create this extreme version of the Fiat family car.

Fiat Multipla, supercar transformation

Sylvain Lévy and Pierre Chabrier have taken the Fiat family car and transformed it into a real racing sports car, complete with an extreme racing-style spoiler. You can see it in the shots published on social networks this special racing Fiat Multipla, with a lowered stance that makes them skim the asphalt, a completely modified bodywork with a new bumper, increased track widths and light sports rims. The bonnet was equipped with special air intakes to facilitate engine cooling.

The changes to the rear

The rear is also completely different, with overhanging mudguards and a generous racing-style spoiler that protrudes from the roof. The specimen initially released on social media also featured a Michelin livery that made the normally docile Multipla even more aggressive. Other declinations then appeared on the official Vilebrequin Facebook page. To create its power unit, Sylvain Lévy and Pierre Chabrier used an engine derived from a Corvette C7 ZR06, a project costing 1.1 million euros.