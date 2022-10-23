In 2018 the Fiat Multiple turned twenty. I was fresh out of my license when in 1998 the first generation came out, but driving one was the last thing that would pass through the hall of the brain: at the time I was young, I had no children, the largest object I carried in the trunk was a miserable soft bag containing a couple of rags and I thought that aesthetics and performance came before functionality, because “if you don’t turn to look at it, it means you’re not in love with it”. And who turns to look at one Multiple?

Apparently, so many thought so, starting with Pulitzer Prize winner Dan Neil, that he included it in the list of 50 ugliest cars of all time. Although he found it functional, he stated that “the Multipla reminds us that cars must not only be functional, but also beautiful or, at least, avoid looking like this“. According to a survey by CarThrottle five years ago, the Multipla beats even the Pontiac by far Aztek – a truly titanic undertaking – and Ssangyong Rodius.







Previous







Next



Inevitably, several comedians took aim at her, see the “truck driver” Ermete Bottazzi of Zelig, who, trying to understand what horrendous creature could be driving a Multipla, imagined her spreading a tentacle beyond the window, or Gabriele Cirilli, who defined “a Scenic born in Chernobyl “. Even her designer admitted that she was ugly Roberto Giolito and Fiat itself played on self-irony, with the famous slogan “You will be beautiful”.

But then the second generation arrived and it was clear: a more beautiful and traditional “face” does not make a difference. On the contrary. Vittorio Falzoni Gallerani of the Sole 24 Ore had written that the 2004 Multipla is “one of the [restyling] more pejorative than the history of the automobile remembers” is that “the attempt to normalize these lines with a traditional-looking nose grafted onto the car […] it was a stylistic failure“. The opinion of Falzoni Gallerani can be shared, who even considers it eligible as a future historian of importance, a bit like the first 600 Multiple.







Previous







Next



Beauty is not everything, dear Dan Neil. Especially after all these years, the Multipla is unquestionably a car nice and sympathy is a rare quality in people as in cars; although the subsequent criticism concerned the significant width of almost 190 cm, it offers lots of space to be able to accommodate a third passenger in the center also in front; folding the rear seats, the load compartment is so large that you could stow a studio apartment in it and the flat floor gives such a feeling of freedom that, if you are alone, you want to pick up complete strangers from the street because seeing it empty makes you feel in fault.

Giolito, in defense of his creature, said that it should always be free to dare and he was right; on the other hand, if the MoMA of New York in 1999 even included it in the review “Different Roads”, there will be a reason. It’s the beauty of being one of a kind: the Multipla was totally dedicated to the maxim comfort And practicality, with the instrumentation facing the driver and a dashboard that Giolito designed inspired by a desk with everyday objects. For the average family it was the most original and fun way to face everyday life in the gray of modern traffic. In short, if you too are of the idea of ​​buying one to keep jealously until she becomes a sought-after and coveted historian, move without fear; for the first series, today you get away with 2-3000 Euros. How? No no… I don’t, thank you.