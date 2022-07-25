Who thinks of the Fiat Multipla tends to associate this model with mixed feelings: there are those who have traveled for years in a practical and solid car but there are also many who have stayed away from them, convinced that it was one of the worst stylistic creations for the Italian brand. Within this historic diatribe he has entered Monroe Garagewhich tried to dignify the Multipla with a truly extreme tuning, equipping it with a body kit that made it anything but the familiar that we normally knew.

In the shots published on Instagram it can be seen this special Fiat Multipla for competition, with a lowered suspension that makes it touch the asphalt, a completely modified bodywork with a new bumper, increased track widths and light sports rims. The bonnet has been equipped with special air intakes to facilitate the cooling of the engine. The rear is also completely different, with cantilevered mudguards and a generous racing-style wing protruding from the roof. All this is topped off by the presence of a Michelin livery which makes the normally docile Multipla even more aggressive. The photos of this tuning were not accompanied by many words and therefore we do not know any details about the project and not even about any modifications to the engine.

A singular story that ennobles, at least a little, the poor Multipla in the eyes of skeptics and his detractors. It was 1998 when Fiat decided to launch this questionable-looking family car which underwent a major restyling in 2004. Beyond the style and beauty, the key to the success of this model was undoubtedly the versatility and the ability to meet the needs of customers with plenty of space for both passengers and stowage. A car that has accompanied generations of motorists, offering that pragmatism that so many low-cost brands have treasured today.

Photo: credit to @ mnro.garage