On July 11, Fiat Grande Panda will inaugurate a new range of models that will open the new course of the brand. From the crossover that bears the name of the iconic model and best seller, ready to replace the current generation in the coming years, will derive several cars that will look to the higher segments. In particular, it should be a 7-seater SUV and a high-wheeled model with coupé lines that could be called Multipla and Fastback respectively.

Between Giga Panda and Fiat Multipla

As for the model with three rows of seats, at the moment the name is more of a suggestion since the official name should be Fiat Giga Panda. However, Olivier Francois has never hidden his desire to recover this name that is so important in the recent past of the Turin brand. According to the first rumors, the new generation of Fiat Multipla (or Giga Panda) will be 4.40 meters long and in style will recall some of the concepts released by the Turin car manufacturer in recent weeks, thus following the family feeling that the new Panda will also introduce. The new Fiat Multipla on the Smart Car Stellantis platform, the same one that hosts the new e-C3 and the new Citroen C3 Aircross in addition to the heir of Opel Crossland, the Frontera. With both models, therefore, it should share several elements, starting with the length that should be around 4.4 meters. Under the hood there should be both traditional engines and a fully electric powertrain. As for the internal combustion engines, the choice could fall on the 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine in hybrid version. The full electric version should instead guarantee a range of over 600 km with a single tank of energy. The new Fiat Multipla should most likely be born in Morocco, in the Kenitra plant where another model of the Italian brand is already born, the much discussed Fiat Topolino.

A new Fiat Fastback?

The new Fiat Fastback, a name already used by the brand for South America, should also share the same platform, the Smart Car, being a direct derivation of the new Panda family. The details of this model are not known but it is likely that the design recalls the concept shown in recent months, with the Pixel matrix headlights and the square shapes despite the sporty tail.