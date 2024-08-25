2025 will be the year of the return to the road of Fiat Multipla. This should be the name chosen by the Turin-based car manufacturer for the B-segment model that will share several elements with the Grande Panda and will take full advantage of the synergies of the Stellantis group, being able to count on platforms and technologies shared with other cars of the brands present in the constellation of the company led by Carlos Tavares.

Design and dimensions

According to initial rumors, the new generation of Fiat Multipla will be 4.40 meters long and will recall some of the concepts released by the Turin-based car manufacturer in recent weeks, thus following the family feeling that the new Panda will also introduce. The new Fiat Multipla on the Smart Car Stellantis platform, the same one that hosts the new e-C3 and the new Citroen C3 Aircross in addition to the heir of Opel Crossland, the Frontera. With both models therefore it should share several elements, starting from the length that should be around 4.4 meters. From a stylistic point of view it will take up many elements of Grande Panda, with the optical groups with pixel motif and square lines.

The new electric and petrol Fiat Multipla

Under the hood there should be both traditional engines and a fully electric powertrain. As for the internal combustion engines, the choice could fall on the 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine in hybrid version. The full electric instead should guarantee a range of over 600 km with a single tank of energy thanks to a 44 kWh battery, with a 113 HP engine. The new Fiat Multipla should most likely be born in Morocco, in the Kenitra plant where another model of the Italian brand is already born, the much discussed Fiat Topolino. The market debut of the new compact SUV of the Italian brand should take place by 2025, with the price of the new Fiat Multipla which should settle at around 25,000 euros for the petrol version and 33,000 for the variant with electric powertrain.