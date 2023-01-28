MTR Saturday, January 28, 2023, 03:22



Fiat has turned the 500 into an icon that has remained alive for 65 years thanks to values ​​that it has managed to preserve and adapt over time.

Values ​​that go through to represent freshness, youth, joy of living and beauty. The model finds the perfect travel companion with the arrival of the designer

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada as brand ambassador in Spain.

In this way, two icons of the Mediterranean lifestyle come together. Both Agatha and the Italian firm share values ​​and a cheerful and carefree vision of life, which translates into unmistakable designs that arouse sympathy, such as the rounded silhouette of the Fiat 500, which has set trends since 1957, or any of the dressmaker’s creations. from Madrid, who are always unique, warm and very personal.

In her long career in the difficult world of fashion, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada has managed to create her own universe, with a very characteristic language in which concepts such as play, happiness and optimism predominate.

This spirit is translated into the profusion of bright and cheerful colors and details and motifs such as polka dots, stars, hearts and stripes, creating an unmistakable style that immediately identifies any garment, fashion accessory or object without having to see it. Agatha’s signature. A unique personality that has earned him recognition with distinctions such as the

National Fashion Design Awardawarded in 2017.

Ten years ago, the dressmaker left her mark on the

Fiat 500 with an “Agatha Ruiz de la Prada” versionin which the red hearts achieved an interesting contrast with the white bodywork of this car, which was presented at Lif Week in Lima (Peru).