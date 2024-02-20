Fiat is growing globally. And it does so “in double digits”: +12% for the global sales of the Turin brand throughout last year compared to the previous one, for a total of 1.35 million units marketed worldwide. As predicted, Fiat confirmed itself first brand of the Stellantis group in terms of sales volume, thanks to significant results obtained not only in Europe but also in South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Global growth

In fact, the numbers demonstrate how Fiat was the leader in its sector in 2023 four “home markets” with a share of 21.8% in Brazil, 12.8% in Italy, 15.7% in Turkey and 78.6% in Algeria. What should be mentioned is that the growth of the Italian brand in these individual markets was spearheaded different models: Strada in Brazil, Panda in Italy, and Tipo in Türkiye and Algeria.

Also commercial vehicles

“Over the last year we have grown globally, consolidating our position as a global player and, for the third consecutive yearFiat has proven to be the leading Stellantis brand in terms of volumes, recording a global +12% compared to last year and thus contributing to the excellent results of the Group”, commented Oliver Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global CMO of Stellantis. Important numbers for Fiat therefore, which do not only concern the passenger car segment but also that of commercial vehicles: in this sense, it should be noted that Duchy by Fiat Professional was the first LCV of the Stellantis group in Europe.

Looking ahead to 2024

This global growth lays the foundation for further performance growth in the future. “We are therefore ready for a great 2024 – concluded Francois – And soon the second season of FIAT will begin, giving life to the other soul of our beloved brand, the one that corresponds to inclusiveness, ingenuity, Italianness and globality“. The CEO of Fiat mentioned the concept of Italianness, and then some numbers on our country: Panda Hybrid, produced in Pomigliano, was the best-selling for the 12th consecutive year; 500e, built in Turin Mirafiori, was the best-selling electric city car; 500X, made in Melfi, grew by 25% compared to the previous year. And overall, in our country, Fiat was the leader in the car market with 175,000 units sold, equal to 11.1% of the share for the entire year.