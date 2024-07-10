After the first images released online, the time has come to discover all the features of the new Fiat Grande Panda. The new generation of the iconic model of the Turin brand will debut in a world preview on July 11, as announced by Olivier Francois a year ago, on the occasion of the unveiling of the Topolino. Lingotto will therefore always host a ceremony that will see the entire Stellantis management to present a particularly important model for the Turin brand.

Shared platform

At the moment we do not have precise technical information on the new Fiat Grande Panda but it is known that it will be larger and different in shape compared to the current generation. The new Fiat Grande Panda will be born on the STLA Smart platform, the so-called Smart Car, also the basis of the new Citroen e-C3 and the new Opel Frontera. Thanks to this multi-energy architecture it will be possible to have a fully electric powertrain but also hybrid and internal combustion engine versions. The new generation will be born in Serbia, in Kragujevac. It is the progenitor of a new family of models that will be presented with a launch per year from today until 2027.

The new Fiat Grande Panda both EV and hybrid

The new Fiat Grande Panda is the result of the design conceived in the Turin Style Center. It will be placed in the B segment, with a length of 3.99 meters and is characterized by simple and rational lines, elements that have distinguished the style of this model since the beginning. Alongside the electric version of the Fiat Grande Panda there will also be a petrol variant that will remain faithful in philosophy to the Panda we know today. According to some rumors coming from France, the new generation of Fiat Panda in the endothermic version will mount a 100 hp engine and will not exceed 15,000 euros, a cost all in all in line with the current one. It is possible that at a later time the BEV range will expand with a second version with a smaller battery (similar to the e-C3) with a price close to 19,000 euros.