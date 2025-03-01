Fiat Grande Panda: Simplicity with grace

With the new panda, nicknamed big to underline the difference with the panda normal That still for sale, Fiat proposes a double objective. The first is to recover the legacy of the Panda of the 80s, both in concept and in casual spirit; the second is none other than to return to an appetizing segment B that the Italian firm had abandoned from the disappearance of the point, which by the way also wore the Big before the name in the last section of its commercial journey.

The measures speak for themselves of the difference between panda and large panda. While the first measures 3.68 meters long and is approved for four passengers in its basic version, the second touch the four (3.99 specifically) and, with a battle of 2.54 m, it houses with relative comfort to five people inside.

The 360 ​​-liter trunk does not have anything to do with the 225 liter spars of his younger brother, and are complemented by the 13 liters distributed by the cabin in various spaces for storage.

As regards the tribute to the original panda, we find numerous winks both in the body and inside. For example, the headlights and other elements of the frontal, asymmetric like that of that, look pixels that refer to video games of the 80s such as the Tetris, and the rear pilots, very vertical, are directly inspired by those of the first panda.

The extreme simplicity of this in relation to the dashboard, which in our language even has a famous phrase, is preserved but reinterpreted, how can it be otherwise – among other reasons – by the screens forced today. The reason for the oval, alluding to the historic Fiat Lugotto circuit, is repeated in the forms of the double panel that make up the instrument box and the central screen, in the fence that surrounds the central console and even in the contour of the headrests.

As with the Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera, with which it shares platform and multitude of components, in the large panda it has sought to reduce costs to offer competitive prices to the clientele. Fiat’s special merit is, in our opinion, that in this case it has been able to combine simplicity with grace and even make the need a virtue.





We will fcit as example the mention we will cite as an example the mention Fiat Embutidated on the back gate, a solution that reduces the manufacturing cost and at the same time works as a distinctive element and even graceful to our liking. Undoubtedly, another show of ingenuity is that the electrical version of the model carries by default the cargo cable camouflaged under a lid located on the front of the car. The best: that the cable, of 4.5 meters, unwinds like that of a vacuum – shone more, everything is said – so that it does not get dirty and does not occupy space in the trunk.

Through this take, the large electric panda is recharged to a maximum of 7 kW. Whoever wants greater power can request, for 400 euros, a conventional exit, is already located on the left side, which admits up to 11 kW in alternating current and 100 kW in continuous. To buyers of the most luxurious variant, called the premium, Fiat gives them a load point at home, separate installation expenses.





From spring

The electric model incorporates an 113 horsepower engine and a 44 kWh battery that allows it to travel up to 320 kilometers between recharges. The first deliveries of the Grande Panda, scheduled for April or May, will correspond precisely to this version of batteries, which unfolds in two versions: network, for sale from 25,450 euros (price of rate without campaigns or campaigns discounts by financing), and the cousin, which starts from 28,450.

Fiat will launch the big panda a little later Mild Hybriddeserving of the echo label of the DGT, which predicts a great reception of the market. It is here the 100 hp variant of the known promotion system of other models of the Stellantis group, which is distinguished by having a 21 kW electric motor that, integrated into the transmission, allows the vehicle to be advanced in electric mode under certain conditions.

The microhíbrido model is offered in three finishes: Pop, from 18,950 euros (same conditions named); Iconon, from 20,450 euros, and the premium, available from 22,950. The intermediate, which will be the most demanded according to the brand’s forecasts, can be improved thanks to Style packages, more focused on design, and Tech, whose strong is the technological load.





The casual spirit of the new model is evident in the color palette chosen by Fiat, faithful to his slogan No Gray (Nothing gray) and composed of lemon yellow tones, lunar bronze, acqua green, lake blue, passion, black cinema and white gelato, of which the brand states that “embody the colorful lifestyle of the Italians and reflect the Fiat DNA.”

The presentation of the Great Panda to the specialized press has allowed us to know some details that can be of interest. One of them is that the possibility of having manual change in a hypothetical more affordable version that could be in the market is not ruled out. The reception of the model and the evolution of the market could also encourage Fiat to consider launching a large 4×4 panda like the one that has commercialized, with very good acceptance, in previous car generations.