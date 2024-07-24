Production has begun on Fiat Grande Panda in Serbia. The new generation of the Italian best seller that now has the shape of a crossover will be assembled in Kragujevac, in the Stellantis Group factory specially renovated to also accommodate the lines dedicated to electric cars. The company’s top management was present at the inauguration, with the CEO Carlos Tavares and the number one of Fiat Olivier Francoisas well as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Italian Ambassador to Serbia Luca Gori.

Importance of Panda for Serbia

Fiat has been operating in Serbia for 70 years now, with the first factory in 1950 and the country is ready to benefit from the investments made, as underlined by Vucic himself: “This is a big day for Serbia, our GDP to increase by 0.5% only thanks to Stellantis production in Kragujevac, and this will allow new increases in wages and pensions”.

Fiat Grande Panda Design and Dimensions

The new generation of the iconic model that has been on Italian roads for over 40 years is based on the Smart Car platformthe same architecture as the new Citroen C3. The new Fiat Grande Panda grows in size compared to the past, with a length of 3.99 metres and a wheelbase of 2.54 metres, a height of 1.57 metres and a width of 1.76 metres. The look is that of a crossover, with square lines and a silhouette that recalls past generations of Panda, in particular that of the 1980s. The ground clearance is 16 cm, thus also confirming its vocation as a model ready to tackle almost any situation. The front it is very expressive, with a black fascia that integrates the pixel LED headlights that give it a very distinctive optical signature. Here there is also space for the Fiat lettering behind which there is a small door that allows access to the removable AC charging cable. The side features the die-cast Panda lettering, another reference to the past, with the roof rails once again underlining that versatile roadster vocation. The iconic Fiat logo is placed on the C-pillar, while moving to the rear we find a vertical tailgate, with the Fiat lettering still die-cast and the Panda lettering with the indication “e” that highlights that this is the electric version. The load capacity in this case is 361 liters.

Interiors

Entering the passenger compartment you are struck by the mix of modernity and more classic references. The dashboard has a beveled element that frames the 10” instrument panel behind the steering wheel and the touch display of the 10.25” infotainment system. The coverings are always sustainable, in line with the path taken by the brand. The console has a bamboo fiber element which embellishes the dashboard while in the central tunnel there is another semicircular element where the induction smartphone charger and the driving mode selector are located. There is also plenty of space in the rear, with the possibility of comfortably accommodating 5 passengers.

Powertrain and versions of Fiat Grande Panda

The heart of the new Fiat Grande Panda in the electric version will be a powertrain composed of a 83 kW, 113 hp engine and a 44 kWh battery capable of guaranteeing a range of over 300 km. Charging will be possible thanks to the 7 kW on-board charger, optionally 11 kW or with 100 kW direct current to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in about 26 minutes. A hybrid version will also be launched later. exploiting the versatility of the multienergy platform, with a 1.2 three-cylinder engine with 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology and 101 HP combined with the six-speed dual-clutch robotized gearbox. The trims and versions of the Fiat Grande Panda have not yet been announced but a very simple range is expected, similar to that of the 500. What is certain is that orders will open in the autumn, between October and November, with the first models arriving on the road in the following weeks. The price the new Fiat Grande Panda in the electric version will cost less than 25,000 euros while the hybrid variant will have a price list of less than 19,000 euros.

A historic day

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Europe, also commented on the Kragujevac event: “I was in Serbia, at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac, for the inauguration of the production lines transformed for the production of electric vehicles. The Company has developed a strong partnership in Serbia over the last ten years, with the government having played a crucial role as a shareholder, and this continued support demonstrates our commitment to growth and innovation in the region. The project aims to support the green transformation of the European automotive industry and is supported by EIGBlobal, the arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB) dedicated to activities outside the European Union. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, FCA Serbia CEO Silvia Vernetti-Blina, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić were among the personalities invited to celebrate this industrial progress. With the first electric vehicles from the Stellantis portfolio made in Serbia that will soon roll off the production line, congratulations to the production teams for all the amazing work done to make this transformation happen”.