More spacious, more modern but also tied to the past. On the day of the celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the Turin brand, the new Fiat Grande Panda makes its world premiere at Lingotto, a new generation of the iconic Italian model that is renewed by growing in size and effectively abandoning the small city car segment, moving to the B segment and taking on the appearance of a crossover. Modern indeed but also ready to recall tradition with various elements. Which ones? We will tell you in preview after seeing it up close. Here’s what the new Fiat Grande Panda looks like in person.

Fiat Grande Panda Design and Dimensions

The new generation of the iconic model that has been on Italian roads for over 40 years is based on the Smart Car platform, the same architecture as the new Citroen C3. The new Fiat Grande Panda is larger than in the past, with a length of 3.99 meters and a wheelbase of 2.54 meters, a height of 1.57 meters and a width of 1.76 meters. The look is that of a crossover, with square lines and a silhouette that recalls past generations of Panda, in particular that of the 1980s. The ground clearance is 16 cm, thus also confirming its vocation as a model ready to tackle almost any situation. The front is very expressive, with a black fascia that integrates the pixel LED headlights that give it a very distinctive optical signature. The Fiat lettering also finds space here, behind which hides a small door that allows access to the removable AC charging cable. The side features the die-cast Panda lettering, another nod to the past, with the roof rails once again underlining that versatile roadster vocation. The iconic Fiat logo is placed on the C-pillar, while moving to the rear we find a vertical tailgate, with the Fiat lettering still die-cast and the Panda lettering with the indication “e” which highlights that this is the electric version. The load capacity in this case is 361 litres.

Interiors

Entering the passenger compartment, you are struck by the mix of modernity and more classic references. The dashboard has a beveled element that frames the 10” instrument panel behind the steering wheel and the 10.25” touch display of the infotainment system. The upholstery is always sustainable, in line with the path taken by the brand. The console has a bamboo fiber element that embellishes the dashboard while in the central tunnel there is another semicircular element where the induction smartphone charger and the driving mode selector are located. There is also plenty of space in the rear, with the possibility of comfortably accommodating 5 passengers.

Powertrain and versions of Fiat Grande Panda

The heart of the new Fiat Grande Panda in the electric version will be a powertrain composed of an 83 kW, 113 HP engine and a 44 kWh battery capable of guaranteeing a range of over 300 km. Charging will be possible thanks to the 7 kW on-board charger, optionally 11 kW or with 100 kW direct current to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in about 26 minutes. A hybrid version will also be launched, taking advantage of the versatility of the multienergy platform, with a 1.2 three-cylinder engine with 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology, 101 HP combined with the six-speed dual-clutch robotized transmission.

Price and orders

The trims and versions of the Fiat Grande Panda have not yet been announced, but a very simple range is expected, similar to that of the 500. What is certain is that orders will open in the fall, between October and November, with the first models arriving on the road in the following weeks. The price of the new Fiat Grande Panda in the electric version will be less than 25,000 euros, while the hybrid variant will have a list price of less than 19,000 euros.