All set at Lingotto for the celebrations of Fiat’s 125th anniversary. The historic headquarters of the Turin brand will host the event for the important birthday of the Italian Stellantis brand. Right at Lingotto, like last year for Topolino, this year it will be Fiat Grande Panda’s turn to steal the scene with the world premiere debut of the new model that will collect the legacy of the iconic best-selling car on the Italian market. The press conference for Fiat’s 125th anniversary will be broadcast live streaming starting at 4:45 p.m. and you can follow the live “Smiling to the Future” with us thanks to the link below.

The arrival of Fiat Grande Panda

In recent weeks, the Turin-based car manufacturer has released the first official images of the new generation of Panda, confirming its name and dimensions: it will in fact go from a classic city car to a sort of crossover, with larger dimensions but with a look that, while modern, knows how to pay homage to tradition.

A new family of Pandas

At the moment we do not have precise technical information on the new Fiat Grande Panda but it is known that it will be larger and different in shape compared to the current generation. The new Fiat Grande Panda will be born on the STLA Smart platform, the so-called Smart Car, also the basis of the new Citroen e-C3 and the new Opel Frontera. Thanks to this multi-energy architecture it will be possible to have a fully electric powertrain but also hybrid and internal combustion engine versions. The new generation will be born in Serbia, in Kragujevac. It is the progenitor of a new family of models that will be presented with a launch per year from today until 2027.

Two SUVs

In particular, two models should be born from the new Grande Panda, a 7-seater SUV and a high-wheeled model with coupé lines that could be called Multipla and Fastback respectively. As for the model with three rows of seats, at the moment the name is more of a suggestion since the official name should be Fiat Giga Panda. However, Olivier Francois has never hidden his desire to recover this name that is so important in the recent past of the Turin brand. According to the first rumors, the new generation of Fiat Multipla (or Giga Panda) will be 4.40 meters long and in style will recall some of the concepts released by the Turin car manufacturer in recent weeks, thus following the family feeling that the new Panda will also introduce. The new Fiat Multipla on the Smart Car Stellantis platform, the same one that hosts the new e-C3 and the new Citroen C3 Aircross in addition to the heir of Opel Crossland, the Frontera. With both models, therefore, it should share several elements, starting with the length that should be around 4.4 meters. Under the hood there should be both traditional engines and a fully electric powertrain. As for the internal combustion engines, the choice could fall on the 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine in hybrid version. The full electric version should instead guarantee a range of over 600 km with a single tank of energy. The new Fiat Multipla should most likely be born in Morocco, in the Kenitra plant where another model of the Italian brand is already born, the much discussed Fiat Topolino.

A new Fiat Fastback?

The new Fiat Fastback, a name already used by the brand for South America, should also share the same platform, the Smart Car, being a direct derivation of the new Panda family. The details of this model are not known but it is likely that the design recalls the concept shown in recent months, with the Pixel matrix headlights and the square shapes despite the sporty tail.