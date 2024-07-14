The new Fiat Grande Panda has just debuted, with the world preview that took place on the occasion of the celebrations for 125 years of the Turin brand at La Pista 500 del Lingotto, but Garage Italia has not wasted a single second in trying to reinvent the new model that brings with it several traits of the Italian icon, especially of the original car from the 80s. The Milanese atelier specialized in customization has in fact published a series of renderings of this car with some historic liveries and great classics that have seen this very popular car as the protagonist.

Tribute to Panda’s history

For example, there is the Grande Panda with the “uniform” of the Carabinieri and the Forestry Corps, with the characteristic colors of the Force and those of the specialized Corps, but there is also the new model with the special SIP livery, complete with a ladder for interventions fixed on the roof. And Garage Italia has imagined the new Fiat Grande Panda with the colors of the 4×4 Sisley and the special Band 4×4 of the Avvocato Agnelli, up to a version that pays homage to Italia ’90.

Garage Italia’s tribute to Fiat Grande Panda

“L‘July 11, the ‘Great Panda’ was finally presented to the public‘ – we read on the Garage Italia Facebook page – To celebrate its 125th anniversary, Fiat has decided to show us the future of our country’s iconic utility vehicle. We have therefore selected some of the most memorable configurations of the first series designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and imagined them on the new lines.“

Details about Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat Grande Panda will be 3.99 meters long and will be born on the Smart Car platform, it will be produced in Serbia and will have an electric and a hybrid version. The trims and versions of Fiat Grande Panda have not yet been disclosed but a very simple range is expected, similar to that of 500. What is certain is that orders will open in the fall, between October and November, with the first models arriving on the road in the following weeks. The price for the electric version will be less than 25,000 euros while the hybrid variant will have a list price of less than 19,000 euros.