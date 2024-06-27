Everything is ready in Serbia for the arrival on the production lines of the Fiat Grande Panda. The new generation of the iconic model, the undisputed best seller on the market, will be born in the Kragujevac factory in the Balkan country with production starting in the second half of July. Timing entirely consistent with the official debut of the Grande Panda which will take place on July 11th at Lingotto on the occasion of the celebrations for Fiat’s 125th anniversary.

The new Fiat Grande Panda Serbian

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić confirmed the production schedule for the new model from the Italian Stellantis brand in a television interview, speaking about the Fiat Grande Panda and its arrival in production: “On July 11th the model that will be produced in Kragujevac will be presented in Italy and in the second half of July, together with representatives of Stellantis, I will inaugurate the assembly line”. Vučić then underlined the importance that the new Fiat Grande Panda will have for Serbia, in addition to the country’s goals in terms of electric mobility: “It will be a great incentive for the development and progress not only of Kragujevac and the Sumadija region, but also of Serbia as a whole. Here we will produce an electric car, which is of great importance to us and will be an opportunity to assess the impact and increase incentives for the purchase of EVs produced in our country.”