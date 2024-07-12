It was already known that Fiat Grande Panda would be just the beginning, but now the first images and definitive confirmations have arrived: the new generation of the iconic model will in fact be the forefather of a new family of models that will be based on the same platform, the Smart Car, and that will arrive starting in 2025. First a Fiat Giga Panda, or Multipla (the name has not yet been revealed) and a coupé SUV that could be called Fastback. During the press conference for the 125th anniversary of Fiat and the debut of Grande Panda, some additional elements were provided.

First pixelated images

Olivier Francois did not reveal many details about these two new models, stressing that all the essential information will be revealed in due time, but he did show a sort of teaser video in which the two cars are lowered onto La Pista 500 del Lingotto and then start to turn on the iconic track of the former Turin factory. Only small details, however, because both models have been wisely pixelated to hide their design and shapes. Some frames, however, showed some distinctive elements, underlining that we will see them on the road in 2025 and 2026 respectively, thus following Fiat’s launch plan.

The two Fiats of the future

As for the model with three rows of seats, at the moment the name is more of a suggestion since the official name should be Fiat Giga Panda. However, Olivier Francois has never hidden his desire to recover this name that is so important in the recent past of the Turin brand. According to the first rumors, the new generation of Fiat Multipla (or Giga Panda) will be 4.40 meters long and in style will recall some of the concepts released by the Turin car manufacturer in recent weeks, thus following the family feeling that the new Panda will also introduce. The new Fiat Multipla on the Smart Car Stellantis platform, the same one that hosts the new e-C3 and the new Citroen C3 Aircross in addition to the heir of Opel Crossland, the Frontera. With both models, therefore, it should share several elements, starting with the length that should be around 4.4 meters. Under the hood there should be both traditional engines and a fully electric powertrain. As for the internal combustion engines, the choice could fall on the 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine in hybrid version. The full electric instead should guarantee a range of over 600 km with a single tank of energy.

A sporty SUV

The new Fiat Fastback, a name already used by the brand for South America, should also share the same platform, the Smart Car, being a direct derivation of the new Panda family. The details of this model are not known but it is likely that the design recalls the concept shown in recent months, with the Pixel matrix headlights and the square shapes despite the sporty tail.