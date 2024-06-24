The first images of the Fiat Grande Panda have made official the arrival of the new generation of the iconic model of the Italian brand, also offering a first look at what will be the progenitor of a new family of vehicles that will expand the possibilities of this car. This is the case of a larger variant, a crossover measuring over 4 meters which could take the name of Fiat Giga Panda or Panda XL and which will arrive on the market between 2025 and 2026.

The new Fiat Panda family

In this sense, some of the renderings released by the Turin car manufacturer in the past months help us, in which a range of models based on the design of the new Fiat Grande Panda was shown. From the SUV to the pick-up, passing through a more compact version. Fiat should start from here to give life to the new Giga Panda, characterized in particular by the presence of three rows of seats and therefore seven seats. An absolute novelty for this model which has always made compact shapes one of its strong points but which in the name of versatility could add a more spacious variant to the family, again based on the Smart Car platform.

How could the Giga Panda be

Using the extended wheelbase version of the architecture already used for the Citroen e-C3, the new Fiat Giga Panda (or Panda XL) could have a length of approximately 4.4 metres, with several features in common with the Citroen C3 Aircross and with Opel Frontera, both offered with the third row of seats. The engine could also follow the line used on the other models, with an electrified endothermic version that could exploit the 136 HP 1.2 mild-hybrid petrol engine and almost certainly also an electric version with a powertrain that could reach 150 HP. From a design point of view, the new Fiat Giga Panda should not differ much from the Grande Panda, both in terms of the exterior and the interior.