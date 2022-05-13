Two new special branded series arrive Fiat up Panda And Guy, made in collaboration with Garmin. The new set-up is added to the set-ups Cross and (Red). On both cars we have the new metallic livery Forest Greenembellished with details orange, opaque light gray And dedicated circles.

Fiat Garmin, special series on Tipo and Panda

These details are also present in the passenger compartment especially on the seats which in fact have details orange.

Fiat Panda Garmin features special series

The Fiat Panda Garmin is offered in the configuration Cross. Outside it is characterized by the Forest Green livery and orange details above the side bumper strips, from written “Panda” in the center of the 15 ”rims in matt black and from “Garmin” badge on the central pillar. Among the features there are also fog lights, led DRL projectors and black bars on the roof.

Fiat Panda Garmin

On request there is instead the double tow hook orange, placed on the front bumper shield. In the cockpit, the Fiat Panda Garmin offers automatic climate control, rear headrests, DAB radio with touchscreen 7 ”with BluetoothCompatible with Apple Carplay / Android Auto and audio controls on the steering wheel.

The cockpit of the Fiat Panda Garmin

From a technical point of view, the Panda Garmin with the engine Hybrid 1.0 GSE 70 CV.

Fiat Tipo Garmin special series

Likewise the Fiat Tipo Garmin outside shows up in the livery Forest Greenembellished with orange elements and details in matt black, including door handles and roof bars. The special set-up also includes i 17 ”black alloy wheels with orange elements, the front and rear LED headlights.

Inside the cockpit, the Fiat Tipo Garmin offers the instrument cluster in digital format, with 7 “TFT display, fully configurable, which allows you to have under control the status of the car, the multimedia part and the telephone. It also matches the UConnect radio 5 with touch screen from 10.25 “ and connection wireless for the functionality of Apple CarPlay And Android Auto.

Rear view of the Fiat Tipo Garmin

Among the standard equipment there are also the automatic climate control, the Cruise controlthe rear power windows, the rear third headrest, the front armrest and the soft upholstery of the steering wheel and gearbox.

And among the ADAS available there are theAttention Assist, which detects the driver’s first signs of fatigue by sending an acoustic and visual warning to the instrument panel; the Traffic Sign Recognition, which identifies the maximum speed allowed according to the limits of the road on which you are traveling; L’Intelligent Speed ​​Assist, which suggests to the driver to set the speed according to the permitted speed limits; and the Lane Control which keeps the car in the center of the lane, provided that the lane demarcation lines are correctly detectable.

The cockpit of the Fiat Tipo Garmin

From a technical point of view, the Fiat Tipo Garmin is powered by the engine 1.6 diesel 130 hp or from the new one 1.5 T4 Hybrid.

Photo Fiat Garmin special series

