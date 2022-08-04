After months of rumors, spy photos and indiscretions, Fiat Fastback finally shows itself without veils. In fact, the first official photos of the SUV coupé that the Italian brand will launch on the Brazilian market and subsequently also in other Latin American countries have been released. The South American division of Stellantis has released two images showing front and rear three-quarters of what was presented as the Project 376 and which is now preparing to become one of the flagship models of the Italian brand in the carioca country.

The photos show a Fiat Fastback finished in White Banchisa with a contrasting black roof and in this case the proportions of a sports SUV that we had already appreciated on the forklifts and that had been anticipated by the concept car are clearly visible. Faithful to its style of the other models on the Brazilian market, starting with Fiat Pulse, Fastback has a sloping C-pillar and a roof that drops to the rear in full coupé style. With muscular surfaces and elegantly sculpted features to provide balance between strength and speed, the design of the model was made like a sculpture, worked in every detail, bringing lightness to the eyes. Fiat Fastback features an exclusive front with a three-dimensional honeycomb grille to enhance its elegance. It also features functional side air intakes, dark chrome omega-format trims that outline the bumpers with balance between front and rear, giving more width and refinement, as well as providing greater stability in the look.

With sporty wheels with a diamond finish, the Fiat Fastback features a full LED optical signature on both the front and rear, with subtle, technological horizontal lights with split and floating elements in a raised position. At the rear, you can see how these accompany the shapes of the car, harmoniously joining the sides to the tailgate of the boot. Inside the passenger compartment we find a digital dashboard with 7-inch instrument panel, like that of the Fiat Toro, while the multimedia system is managed through a 10-inch touchscreen that also offers a reversing camera, in addition to the connection for Android Auto and Apple Carplay wireless. There is also a plate for induction charging of the smartphone. The ADAS range includes collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane warning and blind spot warning. The engines offered will be two and it will be the two new turbocharged engines from Stellantis, the 1.0 three-cylinder with 120 HP and 200 Nm and the 1.3 four-cylinder with 175 HP and 267 Nm combined with front-wheel drive and CVT gearbox which will have six or seven ratios depending on the version chosen. Finally, no information on the exact launch date of Fiat Fastback and not even on the start of marketing.