Weeks go by and rumors continue around a possible debut of Fiat Fastback. The sporty SUV known as Progetto 376, which the Italian brand will launch for the moment only in Brazil and Latin America, is a particularly awaited model in the American continent, not only for the type of car but also for the fact that it will represent the first electrified car of the Stellantis group to be distributed on that market (if we do not consider the Jeep Compass 4xe which, however, will be produced in Italy). An important step therefore for Fiat and for the company led by Carlos Tavares, with a car that could one day also be evaluated for the European market in case of resounding success.

At the moment, of course, these are only suppositions given that the Turin-based manufacturer has repeatedly reiterated that this car is not part of the range plans for the Old Continent. Fiat Fastback continues to be surrounded by the utmost reserve, even if in recent months some indications had been given on the engines that would be offered on the Brazilian market: under the hood of the Progetto 376 the 1.0 Turbo Flex T200 and 1.3 Turbo Flex T270 units should find their place. . The offer for the SUV coupé of the Turin brand will therefore start from an entry level that guaranteed a power of 125 hp at 5,750 rpm if fueled with petrol while with ethanol, it should go up to 130 hp at 5,750 rpm. All combined with the 7-speed CVT automatic transmission.

The range will then have other versions, including the sportier Abarth that will be equipped with the engine 1.3 T270 Flex with a power of 180 hp on petrol and 185 hp on ethanol, combined with the six-speed automatic transmission. Still no information, however, on the hybrid powertrain that should support these engines. If previously there was talk of a possible debut in view of the Carnival for Fiat Fastback, the pandemic situation could have pushed the Lingotto to postpone the preview to spring, if not even to the beginning of the second half, with the arrival on the market which would therefore be postponed to the end of 2022. The following year, the Fiat SUV coupé should also be brought to the Argentine market. Fiat Fastback will be born on the Modular Architecture platform (MLA) and should have a length of 4.36 meters and a width of 1.72 meters. As shown by the spy photos of the prototypes, the final bodywork has not yet been fully revealed, with the forklifts which in the front part were equipped with a grille made up of elements from other cars of the brand, such as the bumper of the Argo. We will have to wait a few more months to see the final forms of the Fiat Fastback live, almost 3 years after the debut of the concept car at the San Paolo Auto Show.