The wait for the official debut of Fiat Fastback, the new SUV coupé that the Italian carmaker will introduce in Brazil and later also in other Latin American markets. Indeed, some indiscretions arrive from the carioca country regarding the range of engines that could equip the so-called Progetto 376: according to information leaked from Brazil, in fact, the 1.0 Turbo Flex T200 and 1.3 Turbo Flex T270 units should find a place under the hood of Fiat Fastback. The offer for the SUV coupé of the Turin brand will therefore start from an entry level that guaranteed a power of 125 hp at 5,750 rpm if fueled with petrol while with ethanol, it should go up to 130 hp at 5,750 rpm. All combined with the 7-speed CVT automatic transmission.

The range will then have other versions, including the sportier Abarth that will be equipped with the engine 1.3 T270 Flex with a power of 180 hp on petrol and 185 hp on ethanol, combined with the six-speed automatic transmission. If previously there was talk of a possible debut in view of the Carnival for Fiat Fastback, the pandemic situation could have pushed the Lingotto to postpone the preview to spring, if not even to the beginning of the second half, with the arrival on the market which would therefore be postponed to the end of 2022. The following year, the Fiat SUV coupé should also be brought to the Argentine market.

Fiat Fastback will be born on the Modular Architecture platform (MLA) and should have a length of 4.36 meters and a width of 1.72 meters. As shown by the spy photos of the prototypes, the final bodywork has not yet been fully revealed, with the forklifts which in the front part were equipped with a grille made up of elements from other cars of the brand, such as the bumper of the Argo. No photos of the interiors have been released to date but it is likely that the Project 376 uses a dashboard similar to that of Fiat Pulse, despite having a peculiar structure, with a floating center console through which to use the infotainment system that should be based on Uconnect 5.

Photo: rendering by CarWP Jonathan Machado