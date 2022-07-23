The countdown continues for the debut of Fiat Fastback, the first SUV coupé of the Italian brand that will debut in the coming months in Brazil. The Turin car manufacturer has in fact released a new teaser of what until a few months ago was known as Project 376 in which you can see the sporty silhouette of the car. With its slender bodywork and a range of totally internal combustion engines, the new model of the Stellantis brand aims for a new success on the carioca market and in South America thanks to a type of car that at the moment does not see much competition except that of the Volkswagen Nivus. which however belongs to a different segment.

Almost four years after the debut of the concept car, therefore, previewed at the Sao Paulo Auto Show, the time has come for the production version of the Fiat Fastback which in reality will not differ much from the car shown in concept form. At the moment it is not expected to make its debut in Europe but it is probable that the Lingotto will carefully evaluate the possible entry into the range of the Old Continent of a model different from the one currently present in Fiat’s offer, focusing on a type of bodywork that has proven to to be able to attract a good number of customers. Renault Arkana docet.

But returning to Fiat Fastback, in the teaser you can see the LED light groups, with some specific air intakes in the front. The sloping rear window, typical of coupé SUVs, ends with a hint of a spoiler and a light that technologically recalls the front light signature. There are still no official confirmations with respect to the range of the new Fiat SUV, although the more detailed information at the moment concerns the range of engines: the 1.0 Turbo Flex T200 and 1.3 Turbo Flex T270 units should be placed under the hood of the Project 376. The offer for the SUV coupé of the Turin brand will therefore start from an entry level that guaranteed a power of 125 hp at 5,750 rpm if fueled with petrol while with ethanol, it should go up to 130 hp at 5,750 rpm. All combined with the 7-speed CVT automatic transmission. To these will also be added the Abarth versions that will be equipped with the engine 1.3 T270 Flex with a power of 180 hp on petrol and 185 hp on ethanol, combined with the six-speed automatic transmission.