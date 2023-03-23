The third generation of the E-Ulysse remains faithful to its origins, but evolves to the new times of electrification. In fact, it is the third fully electric Fiat model after the Fiat 500 and the E-Doblò. The new model is a minivan that can be configured with 5, 7 or 8 seats, has a range of 330 kilometers and a price starting at 55,700 euros (Moves plan included).

Being a 100% electric model makes it a creditor of the DGT ‘0’ label, which allows it to access low emission zones in urban centers with restricted traffic. It comes in two lengths, 5.30 and 5 meters, and a height of 1.9 meters that allows it to enter underground car parks.

There is the option of choosing between two battery capacities, 50 and 75 kWh, which grants a range of up to 330 kilometers, a power of 136 CV (100kW) with which to reach up to 130 km/h. It is equipped as standard with a 100 kW (DC) fast charging system to recover the battery to 80% in just 45 minutes (30 minutes in the 50kWh version). To charge it at home or on the public network, customers have an 11 kW Mode 3 three-phase cable and can purchase a Mopar Wallbox.

Inside, its spaciousness stands out, a sensation that is amplified thanks to the panoramic glass sunroof -standard in the Lounge version- and its large windows, which are fitted with corinilla in case it is necessary to protect the privacy of the occupants.

Particularly wide seats and reclining armrests ensure comfort. The folding double table can also be slid between the second and third rows as an ideal surface for the most diverse activities.

It includes several storage spaces that can be closed minimizing the space, disappearing between the seats. In both the 7-seater “Club sitting” variant and the 8-seater Shuttle, all of the E-Ulysse’s rear seats are mounted on rails, so they can be easily moved, reclined or even removed, all with one simple action. .

The interior space can be easily reconfigured according to the needs of transporting passengers and luggage: up to 12 interior space configurations are available in the 8-seater version, and up to 16 in the 7-seater “Club sitting” version, divided into 3 rows.

The E-Ulysse behaves like a car when driving it, something that is especially appreciated on urban tours despite its size. The elevated seating position ensures optimal visibility on the road, while accessibility remains easy and effortless, thanks to the ergonomic cab step.

On the road, the most remarkable thing is the comfort for the driver and the occupants. Something that is especially helped by the four-wheel independent suspension and variable-stiffness springs.

The cargo volume leads the segment, with a boot capacity of 4,200 liters in the standard version and 4,900 liters in the long version (900 and 1,500 liters respectively with all seats occupied). Objects up to 3.1 meters in length can also be loaded in the standard version, or up to 3.5 m in the long version.

The E-Ulysse offers an outstanding level of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), to make it easier for the driver to avoid possible dangers.

model data



Engine: 136 hp (100 kW) electric Measurements (length / width / height, in meters): 5 (M) and 5.3 (L) / 1.92 / 1.9 Measurements (length / width / height, in meters): 5 (M) and 5.3 (L) / 1.92 / 1.9 Electric autonomy: 330 kilometers Top speed: 130km/h Acceleration: 11.9 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h Price: from 55,700 euros (Moves plan included)

The recognition of traffic signs, the involuntary lane change alert, the blind spot alert monitors the rear blind spots, the forward collision alert, the active control of active emergency braking, the rear view camera and the Grip stand out. Control, which allows the vehicle to adapt to all terrain conditions to its five programs: asphalt, snow, sand or mud. As for infotainment, it includes a 7″ color touch screen with Apple Car Play, Android Auto and the Connect Nav service provided by TomTom, with information on traffic, parking, gas stations, local weather and points of interest.

The 100% electric E-Ulysse starts with extensive equipment, including 17″ (43 cm) alloy wheels, reclining and removable seats, leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, sunblinds and tables for the rear seats and the storage net in the trunk. A higher level is also available, called Lounge, which stands out for several high-end elements, such as the opening rear window, the panoramic sunroof with ambient light, and the adjustable leather seats in the “lounge” configuration.