The Fiat E-Ulysse is also renewed, the so-called fully electric “people mover” of the Italian brand which represents the model with which the Stellantis brand re-entered the multi-purpose segment. E-Ulysse faces 2024 with several new features, starting with the powertrain which has been improved with new battery cuts and consequently an increase in autonomy.

New battery options

The new BEV version of the Fiat Ulisse offers two battery capacities to offer the best solution depending on use: 50 kWh, with a range of up to 224 km, and 75 kWh, which offers an improved electric range of up to 350 km in the WLTP cycle.

The Fiat E-Ulysse is also equipped with new paddles for selecting regenerative braking, available in three levels so that the customer can choose their preferred regenerative braking level between Light, Medium and Strong.

The design innovations of the Fiat E-Ulysse

The design also changes, with some updates. On the Fiat E-Ulysse 2024 there is a new front in which the brand's new signature and full eco LED headlights stand out. There are also new features inside the passenger compartment with a new steering wheel with integrated controls for ADAS, radio and mobile phone. The dashboard features a new range of infotainment, more storage compartments and larger storage spaces, offering even greater space and comfort on board. A 10-inch HD multimedia services display is standard, with voice assistant and full Apple Car Play, Android Auto, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. The top of the range version also includes Connected Navigation. The interiors can be easily reconfigured based on the transport needs of passengers and luggage: up to 9 seat configurations are available.

The ADAS

The Fiat E-Ulysse ADAS package has been integrated with new technologies, including Connected Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance, Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Emergency Braking System. Structural updates have also been made to further improve passive safety thanks to a new 180° rear camera and Active Cruise Control. Side Parking Assist (FlankGuard) and Blind Spot Detection with front and rear parking sensors are also offered on the new E-Ulysse.