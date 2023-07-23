New Fiat Professional vehicles available for the E-GAP service, the on-demand mobile recharge for electric cars. The commercial vehicle division of the Italian brand will in fact make the E-Scudo available to the company, the full electric version of its van with a 50kWh battery pack with a maximum power of 100 kW (136 HP) and a maximum torque of 260 Nm.

The new Fiat E-Scudo

E-Scudo will thus be alongside Peugeot e-Expert which is already part of the E-GAP fleet. The New E-Scudo is part of the family of electric vehicles including E-Ducato and E-Doblò designed to meet the needs of a varied clientele, made up of true professionals who see their vehicle primarily as a work tool and source of income. Fiat Professional E-Scudo is at the top of its category thanks to a range of up to 330 km in the WLTP cycle. The zero-emission version also boasts unique flexibility from a customer mission point of view thanks to two battery sizes (50 and 75 kWh), a charging capacity of up to 11 kW AC and up to 100 kW DC to charge the battery to 80% in just 45 minutes.

Versatile medium

The New E-Scudo is an all-round commercial vehicle, it drives like a car and, thanks to its compact dimensions, offers intelligent and practical solutions. E-Scudo has a height of 1.90 metres, which allows easy access to underground car parks, and a length of 5 m (up to 5.3 m in the Maxi version), with a load capacity that does not change whatever the engine, with a load compartment volume of up to 6.6 m3, a payload of over 1 t and a towing capacity of 1 t.

The New Scudo is the vehicle that can “carry anything and go anywhere”: it is therefore also perfect for E-GAP’s needs.

How E-GAP works

The E-GAP service allows you to book your home top-up through the dedicated app, through which you can follow all the top-up phases. On board the van there is also a battery that stores the energy needed to quickly recharge the car. The service is currently present in Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin, Verona, Brescia and Trento and also outside the Italian borders, in France (in Paris), in Spain (in Madrid) and in Germany (in Munich). This year operations will be activated in Great Britain (in London) and in Portugal (Lisbon) and in the coming years the opening of the service is foreseen in other French cities (in Lyon, Bordeaux and Marseille), Spanish (in Barcelona and Valencia) and German (Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt) and also in new countries such as Holland (in Amsterdam), Greece (in Athens).