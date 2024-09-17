The first versatile van customized thanks to the new Fiat Professional conversion and customization program debuts at the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, the largest European trade fair for commercial and industrial vehicles. It is the E-Ducato Cargo Box. Made in Atessa, Italy, the entire process for its transformation was kept internal, ensuring attention to detail in the customization process.

Available customizations

Along with the Cargo Box, available from October 2024, the 3-Way trilateral tipper that allows tipping in three different directions, meeting the needs of different working environments, and the Crew Van configuration that accommodates additional passengers while maintaining ample cargo space, will also be available. The fully integrated production model allows for precise inventory management and faster production cycles, resulting in significantly short delivery times.

The new Fiat E-Ducato Cargo Box

The E-Ducato Cargo Box on display at the Hannover stand offers a generous cargo volume of 18.3 m³, complemented by a spacious interior measuring 4,230 mm in length, 2,032 mm in width and 2,150 mm in height. It is built on the Battery Electric Chassis Cab version, which delivers 410 Nm of maximum torque and a power output of 200 kW (270 hp), combined with a 110 kWh battery, making it a highly capable and efficient electric vehicle. Additionally, for customers requiring extra cargo space, it will also be available in the L4 configuration, which expands the cargo volume to 20.5 m³ with an internal length of 4,500 mm and a height of 2,300 mm. Both versions will be offered in BEV and Diesel versions, with 140 hp and 180 hp configurations with both manual and automatic transmissions, offering maximum flexibility to customers. In addition to the standard swing rear doors, a tailgate rear door will also be available as an alternative. The standard cargo boxes feature features such as non-slip wooden floor protection, aluminium skirting, an automatic ceiling detection light and a 2-in-1 padded profile to secure items inside. A wide range of optional features are available to further customize the vehicle to suit different missions and cargo box uses. These options include a large overhead storage compartment for additional space (+1.5 m³), ​​a side door and a hydraulic tail lift for the swing door versions.