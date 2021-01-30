The Fiat Cronos gave a new impetus to the Italian company in Argentina. First, when it began to be manufactured in the country, in 2018, and now that it becomes the most chosen vehicle at the beginning of the year, with a potential that could catapult it at the end of the year as the most chosen in the market.

This compact sedan arrived in our market three years ago and its arrival revolutionized the brand.

On the one hand, the Córdoba factory had a really new project again after many years, which involved investments (500 million dollars) to improve and update the tooling at the Ferreyra production center.

The Fiat Cronos 2021 is manufactured in the plant that the Italian brand has in Ferreyra, Córdoba.

It also meant once again having a car with solid attributes in aesthetics, quality and equipment, which came to compete in the segments where the brand has moved throughout its history.

Time was giving the reason to the Cronos and this sedan it was well received by the market. However, during the first few months hopefully it did make a couple of forays into the top ten in sales.

But little by little it was solidifying, until last year it occupied the first place in total sales for several months and ended the year as the best-selling car of the year, with 16,558 units.

Inside 3l Fiat Cronos 2021 presents a very good perceived quality.

The most commercialized vehicle was the Toyota Hilux pickup (19,064), which revalidated its reign. In this case, it should be clarified that in the total sum, the Chevrolet Onix is ​​above the Cronos, with 16,569 units. But in this account are added models of generations and different bodies that only share the name.

Part of this phenomenon that the model experienced comes from Fiat’s commitment and also from what happened last year, where the entry of imported units was restricted and priority was given to the national industry. Everything indicates that this scenario will continue in 2021.

But what seems to also continue (and grow) is the Cronos commercial phenomenon. The Fiat sedan is consolidated as the best-selling model on the market in the first month of the year, with a total of 5,224 units.

This would mean achieving a 11% market share, since the January patents closed at 49,438 registrations.

The other surprising data is the distance it takes over the rest, since it is almost 2,000 units away from the Hilux (3,476) and more than double the Peugeot 208 (2,230), which finished third in the January sales ranking. .

Beyond the context that favors it, the brand’s strategy has also fostered this growth. He kept betting big on savings plan (half of the Chronos that are sold come from this sales channel, well above the 17.7% of the market average) and continued with bonuses, when the rest of the companies had yielded with this modality.

The dynamic behavior of the Fiat Cronos 2021 offers very good ride comfort.

What’s more, it keeps them today: $ 70,000 discount for the Cronos range, except for the Precision version with manual box, which has $ 150,000. Something similar happens with the financing offered: $ 800,000 for the range and up to $ 1,000,000 for the Precision MT.

From the company they recognize the moment of the Cronos and clearly it will be their bet during 2021. At least during February these promotions will continue and it is estimated that the production in Córdoba will double this year: 61 thousand copies are expected to be manufactured (there were 30 thousand in 2020) at a rate of 320 cars per day, of which 40 thousand are planned for the local market.

The Italian company injected a renewal to the model last year to give it the boost it seeks to achieve this year. With slight aesthetic changes and new configurations, Clarion He got on Cronos 2021 to understand the other part of this phenomenon in sales.

The 2021 Fiat Cronos retains attractive rim designs in its various versions.

The updated model debuts a grill that incorporates the colors of the Italian flag and the new brand logo, which is repeated in the multimedia center, the wheels and the steering wheel. While the emblem with the designation of the version is now placed on the right rear of the vehicle. As noted, the changes are subtle but sufficient to justify a relaunch campaign.

On the outside, the Cronos remains an attractive car, with personality and a well-proportioned figure. The chrome elements of the exterior are abused a bit … but tastes are tastes.

Inside it appears the other highlight of this model and that is far from what other models of the brand offered a few years ago. The presentation is modern and there is a sense of good quality, beyond being overloaded with elements.

The dashboard of the Fiat Cronos 2021 offers complete and very clear information.

The idea of ​​quality is materialized by touching the elements that make up the dashboard, the doors and other sectors, despite the fact that does not have injected plasticsbut they are all rigid. The presented completion is high.

The space is logical for a vehicle of this category and suffers from the same evil that many cars suffer, especially those of this size: the width in the rear seat is not enough for three adults to travel comfortably. The trunk, with a capacity of 525 liters comparable to a large car, is another of the good arguments of this Fiat.

What did not change the Fiat Cronos is its mechanical offer, probably its most objectionable aspect. The version tested by Clarion it was the 1.8 with automatic box.

The Fiat Cronos 2021 multimedia system interface is easy to manage and fast.

It is an engine that offers a good level of power (130 horsepower) but offers the best for above 4 thousand laps, an inadequate regime thinking about ride comfort and economy of consumption. Still, comfortable handling can be achieved thanks to the smooth shifting of the transmission.

Dynamic behavior gets a thumbs up. Its suspension scheme is much firmer compared to other previous Fiats, but with good absorption capacity. The steering is a bit slow but without it being a problem to have control over the car.

The Cronos starts the year as the best-selling car in the country and everything seems to indicate that it will continue with that rhythm throughout the year.