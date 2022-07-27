Those who do not particularly love it can joke about it; but really there Fiat Coupe looks almost 30 years of age? Because it was the 1993 the year in which the Fiat Style Center, in collaboration with the Pininfarina atelier, proposed this high-performance car that it entered the hearts of many enthusiasts.

It was Chris Bangle, just before leaving Italy for BMW, to sign the lines, while Pininfarina dedicated himself to the passenger compartment, with the beautiful metal band in the same color as the bodywork that runs along the entire dashboard. The Coupé was the only Fiat from Bangle to enter a dealership, as the American of Ravenna (… the city in Ohio, not the original) in Italy he got a lot of apprenticeship above all, having only at the end the satisfaction of putting his indisputable signature on some project (see for example the Alfa Romeo 145).

The Coupé is a stylistically balanced, muscular, fast car. It has a certain comfort, especially due to the amount of space in the rear passenger area. So original and off-topic that it doesn’t even look like a Fiat, even considering that the brand had not been without surprises in its long history. Also, plus for the mechanics, this car has excellent accessibility to the engine and suspension. Recessed lights, external fuel cap and the cuts on the wheel arches completed the whole: you want to see it on the track, even if unfortunately at the time no one thought of giving it a chance in the world of motorsport, in an official capacity.

The car officially took to the road in 1994, with motorization aspirated or turbo, in two different versions, the basic one and the “Plus”. It started from 140 hp of the Croma 16V, but it is the supercharged version from 190 hp, that of the Lancia Delta HF Evoluzione, to astound: with this unit the Coupé was able to beat the Dino with the 2.4-liter V6 in the ranking of the most powerful Fiat ever, with an acceleration of less than 7 seconds to touch the 100 km / h, and 238 km / h of top speed. The standard “Viscodrive” differential is responsible for managing the torque entirely destined for the front wheels. All resting on the Type 2 platform, which guaranteed precision and rigidity.

In 1996, driven by excellent sales figures, Fiat updated the Coupé with the 1.8-liter 130 HP of the new Barchetta; even if 150 kg more and a less attractive appearance did not give too many extra satisfactions. With the five cylinders of the Lancia Kappa and Fiat Bravo HGTs, however, got an enviable roar: with the Turbo 20V it came to a total of 220 hp. The maximum speed went up to 250 km / hso much so that an update of the braking system with Brembo calipers and oversized discs was necessary.

At the dawn of 2000, the Coupé adopted the VIS system (variable valve timing on the intake side) and the aspirated reached altitude 154 Cv; in 1998 a special version also arrived, the 20V Turbo Limited Edition, with six-speed gearbox, perforated brake discs, Recaro seats, aerodynamic kit, aluminum sports pedals and red and titanium gray details everywhere. There 20V Turbo Plus in 1999 it also adopted larger tires in size 225 / 45R16, with exclusive double-spoke rims.

In the end, the Fiat Coupé managed to be mass-produced: 72,262 examples. There are many for a niche car.