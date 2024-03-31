Fiat is experiencing a bit of a downer when it comes to their new electric 500, as a petrol engine has been mentioned for the car.

The Fiat 500 (312) has proven to be one of Fiat's most popular models in recent years. The thing just won't die, even though an end is now in sight. Fiat built the 500 for about 17 years. And don't blame them: with only minor changes to keep the car up to date, Fiat still managed to sell a huge amount of it. It is a new cult classic, while the car itself is a tribute to a cult classic.

Fiat 500e

Yet there is a successor, namely the Fiat 500e. Although this is not a direct successor, as this fully electric Fiat 500 is now still sold alongside the petrol 500. When the non-electric 500 is retired, the electric Fiat 500 will have to take over all those sales. While it is more expensive and still has the 'utility features' of electric cars, which make it a little less easy to use. That's equally exciting.

Petrol-500e

So exciting that it seems as if Fiat is afraid of water. Automotive News Europe reports that a Fiat 500e with a petrol engine is on the table. The production and sales figures of the Fiat 500e must increase. That sounds easier than it is, because the world seems to be slowly losing confidence in the EV. Demand is falling enormously and it doesn't help that the date for the European petrol ban in 2035 is already later than the intended date of 2030. To boost the figures of the 500e, a combustion engine could be added to the line-up.

Mild Hybrid

And not even a range extender for an e-motor, no, just a full petrol version. There is talk of a Mild Hybrid petrol engine. Which engine is not yet known. This way, the 500e can continue to be sold while Fiat improves the EV version. A special choice.

