Crossing all of Africa from north to south and vice versa was a feat that only Fiat has managed to accomplish in the last 70 years. In fact, it was January 1952 when a specimen of Campagnola AR 51 set off from Cape Town with the aim of arriving in Algiers: at the wheel of the off-road vehicle of the Turin brand was Paolo Butti, an expert driver in African raids, flanked by Domenico Racca, one of the Fiat test drivers who had developed the military prototype and that he knew all the secrets of this model. They were the two protagonists of the crossing that still crowns Fiat today queen of Africa.

Compared to the original version of the Campagnola, i two examples of the off-road vehicle developed by Fiat for this special occasion, they boasted some necessarily different aesthetic and logistic specifications, starting from the long wheelbase version with closed bodywork compared to the standard one that was open and tarpaulin. The main changes involved the addition of a sturdy roof rack, two auxiliary lights on the fenders, a folding bed, auxiliary water and engine oil thermometers, petrol cans anchored to the body, shovel, pickaxe and various mechanical parts including one complete leaf spring fixed to the front bumper. Last but not least, the wording “Algiers – Cape Town and back” written in Italian and French on the sides of the off-road vehicle.

Under the hood was a hidden 1.9 liter petrol engine, capable of unleashing a maximum power of 53 HP: in combination were proposed a four-speed gearbox with reduced, rear and front wheel drive, the differential lock on the two axles and the chassis with side members. Furthermore, the suspensions were independent only at the front, while at the rear there was a rigid bridge with leaf springs. Roberto Giolito, Head of Heritage at Stellantis, describes the Fiat Campagnola AR 51 as a technically innovative car that also had very clever solutions. The record set by the Turin off-road vehicle, which as La Stampa reminds us today on newsstands is 11 days 4 hours 54 ′ 45 ″, is still undefeated.