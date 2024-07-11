Fiat celebrates his 125th anniversarymarking over a century of innovation, passion and progress in the automotive industry. Founded onJuly 11, 1899, Fiat It has crossed historical eras, world wars, economic booms and global challenges, always remaining a pillar of the Italian and global automotive industry.

Fiat History, Origins (1899-1920)

Fiat, acronym for Italian Automobile Factory Turinwas born from a group of investors led by Giovanni Agnelli. In 1900, the company produced its first car, the 3 ½ HPmarking the beginning of an extraordinary adventure. Only eight years later, Fiat inaugurated its first factory abroadin the United States, immediately demonstrating a global vision.

3 ½ HP, the first car produced by Fiat

In the 1911, the car manufacturer achieves its first major success in competition by winning the French Grand Prix. During the First World War, Fiat diversified its production, including military vehicles and equipmentconsolidating its position in the industry.

Expansion and Innovation (1920-1945)

In 1922, Fiat inaugurated the famous factory of Lingotto in Turinat the time the largest in Europe, with a test track on the roof. John Agnelli he became CEO the following year, leading the company to new successes.

Fiat 500 “Mickey Mouse”

In 1936, Fiat launched the Fiat 500 “Mickey Mouse”one of the smallest and most popular cars of its time. However, during the Second World WarFiat was forced to concentrate on the production of military vehicles and aircraft, also suffering heavy bombing.

Economic boom (1945-1970)

After the war, Fiat quickly resumed the civil productionlaunching models such as the Fiat 500 B in 1948. In 1957, the new Fiat 500 becomes a symbol of the Italian economic boom, representing an accessible and practical car for Italian families.

Dante Giacosa, the father of the Fiat 500 launched in 1957

Gianni Agnelligrandson of the founder, took over the presidency in 1966, and under his leadership, Fiat acquired Lancia and Ferrari in 1969, further expanding its portfolio.

Symbolic car of Fiat history (1970-2000)

In the 70s, Fiat faced economic and social difficulties, but continued to innovate with models such as the Fiat 127 and the Fiat 128. In 1980, the Fiat Pandaanother commercial success that becomes an icon. The acquisition of Alfa Romeo in 1986 further strengthens Fiat’s position in the automotive market.

Fiat Panda 4×4 1st series 1983

The launch of the Fiat Punto in 1993 marks another chapter of success. Fiat celebrates its centenary in 1999, entering the new millennium with a rich history behind it.

Fiat merger with Chrysler (2000-2020)

In the new millennium, Fiat continues to expand and restructure its operations. The launch of the new Fiat 500 in 2007 achieves great global success, reviving the brand.

Fiat 500 Sport

In 2009, Fiat acquired a share of Chryslerstarting the merger process that will lead to the birth of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in 2014.

Fiat with Stellantis (2021-present)

In 2021, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the PSA Group (Peugeot Société Anonyme) they merge, creating Stellantisone of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world.

Fiat Grande Panda

This merger represents a new era for Fiat, with the arrival of the new Fiat Panda right on his 125th birthday.

