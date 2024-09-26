There Fiat Barchetta it’s a roadster two-seater produced by Fiat between 1995 and 2005. Designed by the Fiat Style Centre under the direction of Andreas Zapatinasis an example of a compact sports car from unique and retro designwith lines that recall some of the Italian spiders of the past.

Fiat Barchetta, features

There Fiat Barchetta It was originally designed to compete with the Mazda MX-5. The iconic roadster has a unique look and an exciting drive.

There Fiat Barchetta was built on the Fiat Punto platformbut it is much smaller and wider than the compact car on which it is based. Among its main featuresstand out:

The motor : the Barchetta has a 1.8 16-valve engine with a power of 130 HP (97 kW) (the same as mounted on the Fiat Punt HGT). It is a naturally aspirated engine with Twin Cam technology and variable valve timing. The electronic management of the engine is via an ITACHI ECU.

The performance : this car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds and has a top speed of 200 km/h. Although it is not very powerful, its low weight (about 1,100 kg) makes it very agile on winding roads and is quite sporty.

The design : the side has a wavy line, the hood is long, and recalls the Italian spiders of the 60s. The canvas hood closes by hand, with an easy and fast solution. In short, the design is one of the strong points of this fantastic vehicle.

The interiors: they are simple but functional. Depending on the trim, you can find leather or fabric upholstery. The passenger compartment offers good comfort despite its small size.

Fiat Barchetta, buying guide

If you want to buy a used Fiat Barchettait is necessary evaluate and check some wait keys, namely:

There rust : The Barchetta, like other vehicles dating back to the year 1990, could be subject to rust problems. It is therefore necessary to check in detail the bottom, wheel arches and bonnet areas. It is also necessary to check the condition of the hood seals, since the infiltration of water could have caused humidity problems.

The motor and the transmission : the 1.8 engine is very solid and robust, but it is important to check the condition of the timing belt (to be replaced every 60,000 km). It is also important to check for any oil leaks and the condition of the clutch.

The suspensions : Due to its age, the suspension may have suffered wear and tear. It is important to test drive the car on the road to determine if there are any unusual noises or erratic behaviors.

THE' electronics : Some models may have problems with the electronics, especially the electric windows, and lighting systems. It is necessary to check that everything is working properly.

The interiors : Signs of wear may be visible inside the passenger compartment, especially in models with leather upholstery. It is therefore necessary to check the condition of the seats, steering wheel and gear knob.

There hood: A canvas top can deteriorate over time. Make sure there are no tears or leaks, and that the opening and closing mechanism works properly.

Does the engine sound like old diesel engines? It could be the timing phase variator (which usually costs 600 euros to replace). If the petrol tank smells bad, you must necessarily check fuel pump. If the latter whistles, then it needs to be changed (the price is around 400 euros). The 1.8 engines of the last 2,000 cars produced use a lot of lubricant; for this reason it is appropriate inspect the level regularly. In 10 or 15 years, the transparent area of ​​the headlights will become opaque; therefore the brightness will decrease, with the risk of not passing the MOT. In any case, it can be polished; if this operation is not carried out, it could end up spending up to 1,000 euros.

The strengths of the Fiat Barchetta

THE Strengths of the Fiat Barchetta I am:

The design : the Fiat Barchetta has a design unique and is highly appreciated by classic car enthusiasts and young collectors.

The affordable price : even on the second-hand market, the Barchetta can be found at competitive prices, compared to other spiders of the time.

There maintenance : despite their age, many mechanical parts are shared with those of other Fiat cars, and are therefore easy to find, as well as affordable.

: despite their age, many mechanical parts are shared with those of other Fiat cars, and are therefore easy to find, as well as affordable. His guide And thrilling: thanks to its light weight, balanced setup and lively engine, the Barchetta offers a fun driving experience, especially on winding roads.

Fiat Barchetta, the different versions

The Barchetta has suffered few changes during production. The main differences are:

The basic model (1995-2002): with round headlights, and distinctive front grille.

The restyling (2005-2003): The aesthetics have been retouched, especially the bumpers and headlights, which have become more angular.

Production ceased in 2005 due to the more stringent anti-pollution regulations, and therefore Fiat chose not to build a new generation.

Fiat Barchetta, price

The price of a Fiat Barchetta used, varies according to conditions and years. In general, if it is in good condition, the cost can vary from 5,000 to 10,000 eurosbut models in impeccable condition, and with few kilometres, exceed this figure.

In short, the Fiat Barchetta is perfect for those looking for a fun, stylish and affordable spider. Despite its age, it is an exciting driving experience and, with the right attention, maintenance and care, can be a good weekend companion.