Stellantis has announced the expansion of the Autonomy program to all the brands of the group. In International Day of Persons with Disabilitiesthe company led by Carlos Tavares has decided to broaden the range of action of the project born with Fiat and active for over 20 years to give support to those with motor disabilities by offering modified cars with suitable driving and wheelchair transport devices to different needs, also providing competent assistance and dedicated commercial conditions for the purchase of a new car.

The expansion of the Autonomy program is also accompanied by a total renewal of the brand identity, with the launch of the revised logo in various forms. Among these, a version that visually refers immediately to the automotive group, with a view to making Autonomy an increasingly global project in terms not only of geography but also of identity. Specifically, the icon depicting a person and a wheel is maintained and improved, moving it to the center of the word “Autonomy”, while font and colors are adapted in such a way as to create an even stronger bond with Stellantis. The stellantisautonomy.com website has also been updated, presenting a radical change. In fact, it has been structured in such a way as to accompany the customer in the purchasing process, guiding him step by step: from the choice of the vehicle of his interest to the customized set-up thanks to partner companies. The project has been active since 1995 and currently has 15 Mobility Centres, specialized structures where disabled people can find the necessary medical and technical advice for obtaining a Special Driving Licence.

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Stellantis has also launched a new communication campaign on social media which sees the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, the musical group from Bergamo who have joined the project by deciding to make their voices heard on this important issue. In the video also three exceptional testimonials: Giulia Ghiretti, winner of 18 international medals with the Paralympic Swimming National Team; Arturo Mariani, mental coach, motivational speaker and founder and captain of Asd Roma Calcio Amputati; and Francesco Bonanno, multiple champion of the Italian Paralympic national table football team and co-founder of the related federation. Three ambassadors who in their respective human baggage have a strong point of contact with the objectives of Autonomy.