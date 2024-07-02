Fiat and Unieuro they join forces and it’s always her who ends up in the shop window: little Mickey Mouse. “It’s not the most expensive product we have in the store”said Giancarlo Nicosanti, CEO of Unieuro, at a press conference. Certainly, entering the Unieuro store in Via Marghera 28, in Milan, it is impossible not to notice it: the small electric car from the Turin brand can now be admired and ordered directly in 20 Unieuro stores (including the Milanese one mentioned above) selected together with Fiat.

Fiat and Unieuro

“I consider it a machine perfect for the cityI also bought it last month in the launch color before even knowing about this partnership with Fiat, and I must say that in my family we are really very happy”, revealed Stefano Meloni, the President of Unieuro. On the other hand, that it is a car to be used mainly in urban context It’s nothing new: whether you buy the open or closed version, the Topolino reaches a top speed of 45 km/h, can be driven without a license from the age of 14, is equipped with a 5.4 kWh battery that guarantees up to 75 km of autonomy (restorable in less than 4 hours) and encloses all its compactness in about 2.5 meters of car.

Mickey Mouse Revolution

Also for this reason Gaetano Thorel, Head of Fiat & Abarth Europe, defined the Topolino as a device rather than a car. “Is one very modern mobility tool. The joint venture with Unieuro represents a test for us because we don’t actually know how many customers will come to the store and decide to buy it, but we like to explore and I’m sure it will work. – Thorel’s words – Even in the world of distribution we need to move towards the consumer, the dealerships will clearly remain protagonists but also the other locations that we have chosen together with Unieuro have reason to play an important role”. Those who order the new Fiat Topolino at Unieuro showrooms will have Bluetooth speaker as a gift designed to fit perfectly into the vehicle dashboard, one of the many accessories available in addition to a large storage bag, a USB fan, a thermal bottle for hot and cold drinks and two seat covers that can transform into comfortable and soft beach towels.

Online purchasing methods

The method of purchasing Topolino at Unieuro is the same as that which can be done at a normal dealer: It only takes three minutes to order your Topolino online, for those who decide to proceed with the purchase at a Unieuro store the additional advantage is that you can be guided by an expert. Once completed, the order can be tracked by the customer at any time, whether the collection takes place at the selected dealership or whether the car has been chosen for home delivery. Delivery times? “We are around 3-4 weeks since we had a significant peak in demand”wanted to point out Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director Fiat & Abarth Italia.

Prices and incentives

We remind you that the new Topolino is offered at a starting price of 9,890 euros, and it is the same for both the closed and open versions. But that’s not all: thanks also to government incentives, the price list can in fact go down to 7,500 euroswhile thanks to the Stellantis offer the new Fiat electric microcar can be purchased with an initial advance payment of 2,579.22 euros, a duration of 48 months, 47 monthly installments of 39 euros (including management fees of 7.5 euros/installment), and a redemption value of 4,175.53 euros. Now, all this is also possible together with Unieuro, a leading company with which Fiat shares a series of values: Italianness, the concept of accessible technology, attention to sustainability and the customer are just some of these.