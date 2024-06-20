Back on stage partnership between Fiat and Disney Italiainaugurated some time ago with the creation of five unique themed versions of the baby mouse on the occasion of Disney’s centenary and now enriched with something more. In detail, both sides present new protagonists: Fiat arrives with the 600 Hybrid, while Disney and Pixar with the animated film “Inside Out 2”.

Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director of FIAT and Abarth Italia

“We have chosen to once again support the magic of the incredible stories that Disney and Pixar have always offered to Italian families, the same audience as our products,” explains Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director of FIAT and Abarth Italia. “In fact, in perfect harmony with the theme of Inside Out 2, Fiat embraces all the nuances of the human soul with its iconic compact car, the 600 Hybrid. The car, which marks Fiat’s return to the B segment, thanks to its distinctive characteristics, not only embraces the new feelings introduced in the film, but transforms them into a unique and positive driving experience. New emotions, such as Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy and Boredom, on board the Fiat 600 can be transformed into experiences to be lived and appreciated, thanks to the rich features and functions that the new Fiat 600 offers: the enveloping chromatic environment, the rear camera dedicated and massaging seats for the driver. This choice reflects our commitment to creating a driving experience that reflects and enhances the complexity and variety of human emotions, orienting its customers towards beauty and positivity.”