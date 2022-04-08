Everything really happened in the automotive world between 2017 and 2022. It is enough to look back to discover faces and groups that are no longer there, and still others that have remained on the saddle of realities that have been truly distorted from their roots. A five-year period that included, moreover, a pandemic of planetary dimensions and various geopolitical crises could only lead to equally radical results in one of the largest and most branched industries in the world.

In the spring of 2017 Fiat watched from afar the acquisition of Opel by the PSA group. General Motors had finally managed to get rid of that German swag, passing it on to the French. During the month of April, the then CEO of FCA, Sergio Marchionnespoke clearly of the lack of conditions to bring forward one mergerjust as decisive as the aforementioned acquisition of Opel, which strengthened Fiat and the American brands. We were talking, then, of Volkswagen. With the famous manager who often denied the possibility of making an agreement with them.

“On the Volkswagen question, on the question of whether there are ongoing discussions, the answer is no. I have a lot of respect for Volkswagen and I think we are unable to discuss any alliance, our main goal is the execution of the plan we have envisaged until 2018.“, Said Marchionne. At the time, he had already hinted that at the end of 2018 he would be resigning, and many wondered who FCA would marry before that date. Marchionne’s presence was considered crucial for the negotiations, given the charisma shown in the deal with Chrysler.

Even a voice brought to light one imaginative merger with Teslaor at least a technical collaboration, on which Marchionne commented: “I don’t think it’s possible to talk about alliances. Today we have the technological ability to do what they do. I wish them all the best“. Musk, for his part, that month replied to the advice of some investors, who wanted two or three independent people on the board of directors: “Go invest in the Ford brand“. Musk was starting to get into a good rhythm, but many still considered him unfamiliar with the logic of the auto market. He obviously he said those words on Twitter, and that, five years later, doesn’t sound like new at all. So that Musk became one of the three richest men in the worldbought several billion Twitter shares, and the Tesla brand overcame financial hardship.

John Elkann, then president of Fiat Chrysler, also said that there was no need to talk about mergers: “Historically, agreements are reached in times of difficulty. Mergers are unlikely to happen unless something goes wrong. Chrysler and Opel agreed to mergers because they were in trouble. We don’t want to be in trouble. The only alliances we are open to are those that can strengthen Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. If the conditions do not exist, there is no point in wasting time“.

Elkann also spoke, also five years ago in April, about the big IT companies that wanted to jump into the world of cars: “Just a year ago, at the Saloni, we were talking about the cars that would make the big names in Silicon Valley. Today it is clear that they will not be the ones to make them: it takes a builder“. And Marchionne added: “Some things seen in California make me think of the dot.com bubble“. Well, after all this time, Apple is still trying to shut down its automotive project. And Google, amid a thousand technical difficulties, progresses little by little in the field of autonomous driving, but without breaking through. But who can say that cars today are not branches of big tech, given their very high connectivity?

In the meantime, we were already looking for Marchionne’s successor. It was known that he would come from the inside, and in fact Mike Manley was chosen. But what you couldn’t know was how Sergio’s reign would end, with a surely premature death, and in many ways shocking. In fact, Elkann said: “Marchionne will leave Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2019. 2018 will do it all because he wants to carry on the FCA plan. In the company we have many good people who can succeed him, Marchionne will continue to work with us. He looks after Ferrari in an extraordinary way and will continue to do so as long as he wants. There are still many things to do together“. The one who was supposed to be a ferryman, but who turned out to be an executive capable of making difficult decisions, did not have the chance to see the birth of the Stellantis groupwith FCA and PSA, five years before so far apart, today in a true multinational marriage.