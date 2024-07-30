Positive first semester for Fiat globally. In fact, with data in hand, the Turin-based car manufacturer has reported over 660,200 registrations worldwide in the first six months of the current year, recording a growth of 2.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. The best-selling models are the Panda in Italy, the Tipo in Turkey and the Doblò in Algeria: a different model for each continent, confirming the variety of the range offered by the Turin brand.

Global sales on the rise

At the regional level, Fiat recorded a significant growth more or less all over the world: the 24% increase in volumes stands out in North America, but also 7.6% in the Middle East and Africa, 5% in Asia-Pacific and 2.3% in South America, where the Turin brand is the leader with a 14% market share. Clearly, Europe continues to be the leading region for Fiat, stable in terms of sales. If we look at the individual countries instead, Fiat is the sector leader in Brazil (20.4% market share), Italy and Turkey (12.3% each) and Algeria (68.3%).

The new Fiat models coming soon

Important numbers therefore, which the Turin brand hopes to further increase in the future: in this respect Fiat has already announced that orders will open after the summer of the Grande Panda and, subsequently, of the Abarth 600e and Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani. Not only that: the company has also announced that the next release of the new 500 Hybrid is planned, which will be produced in the Mirafiori plant in Turin. To conclude everything, the Italian brand is also moving forward with the development of the models SUVs and fastbacks: Their design is now at an advanced stage, and their release is scheduled for the following years.

From the Grande Panda to the Abarth 600e

The commercial vehicle segment deserves a special mention, where Fiat Professional grew 15% globally, with significant increases of 69% in Asia-Pacific, 54% in the Middle East and Africa and 10% in South America. “In Europe, in the first six months of 2024, the new Ducato, Doblò and Scudo ranges have been significantly renewed, with improved technologies, ADAS and second-generation battery electric vehicles. – Fiat reports – Furthermore, the recent launch of the Fiat Titano pick-up in Brazil and Algeria It has already caused a stircapturing over 5% of the Brazilian market segment in June”.