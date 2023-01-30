Stellantis group (FCA side) vintage jewelry poker on display at Retromobile 2023 is completed with a very rare example of the Fiat-Abarth 850 TC built in 1964 on the basis of the FIAT 600. From the road to the track: it was the first model of the Scorpion with the CTTurismo Competizione, which from a family car as it was originally was transformed into a real racing car capable of getting noticed in particular in endurance races.

For the realization of this Fiat-Abarth 850 TC, Karl Abarth started from the Fiat 600 D equipped with a 767 cm3 in-line four-cylinder and increased its displacement up to 847 cm3, bringing the maximum power of the engine up to 52 HP at 5800 rpm, thus allowing the car to reach a maximum speed of 140 km/h h. The substantial improvement in performance made it mandatory a intervention on the braking system, in which the discs took the place of the drums in the front wheels. Aesthetically speaking, then, the 600 tuned by the Scorpion brand changed in appearance: instead of the front bumper, oil radiators appeared, while to further cool the increasingly powerful engine, the rear bonnet was kept in the raised position thanks to brackets, a prefiguration of what will become the rear spoiler. The Fiat-Abarth 850 TC example on display at Retromobile 2023 is the result of meticulous restoration by the Officine Classiche Heritage: the paintwork of the body also stands out inside the passenger compartment, the latter left without seats and upholstery precisely to allow visitors to appreciate the restoration work.

“The Fiat-Abarth 850 TC, acquired by Heritage in ‘barn find’ condition, has been restored to its former glory thanks to a meticulous and laborious restoration work operated by the technicians of the Officine Classiche, which involved the bodywork, mechanics, interiors and instrumentation – reads an official note issued by Stellantis – The car will be exhibited in work-in-progress statustestifying to the quality of the work carried out”.